Watch now: Chase Brown carries Illinois to victory with fourth-most rushing yards in program history

CHAMPAIGN — The boo birds came out at halftime as Illinois headed into the locker room trailing Charlotte at home Saturday.

Chase Brown gave the Illini faithful something to cheer for after the break, scoring two touchdowns and finishing with 26 carries for 257 rushing yards — the fourth-most in a single game in program history — to lift Illinois to a 24-14 victory.

One of the players Brown passed on the all-time list is Illini legend Red Grange. The college and NFL Hall of Famer has a statue outside of Memorial Stadium that Brown walks past every game day.

"When I first came to Illinois, I knew I wanted to be part of those big name guys that played here before me," Brown said. "The fact that I was able to come out (Saturday) and put on the performance that I did, I'm grateful. I feel really blessed."

The fourth-year running back, who missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, capped off a 10-play, 94-yard drive with a tackle-breaking 31-yard TD run on the Illini's first possession of the second half.

Brown juked one 49ers defender and stiff-armed another before barreling his way into the end zone and giving Illinois the lead, but that was just the warm up.

On the last play of the third quarter, Brown ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run down the visiting sideline, which ultimately helped the Illini snap a four-game losing streak. The highlight-reel play is tied for the 10th longest run in program history and the longest of Brown's college career.

"You see Chase and his abilities and his skill set, but I think he also has the ability to take the home run hit like you saw. There wasn't anybody catching him," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "He's really just scratching the surface of what he's gonna become."

Brown's noteworthy outing helped jump-start an Illini offense that had an up-and-down first half.

The team's opening drive was promising as Brown and fellow running back Josh McCray provided a steady diet of tough runs to get Illinois down to Charlotte's 11-yard line. But the possession eventually ended with a 29-yard field goal by James McCourt.

The Illini missed out on a few more TD opportunities, and perhaps the most notable one was because of a mishap by McCray. The true freshman lost a fumble inside the 49ers' 10-yard line in the second quarter, erasing Illinois' to get in the end zone.

Charlotte was forced into a 3-and-out on its next drive, putting the ball back in the hands of the Illini, and quarterback Brandon Peters took advantage. The sixth-year senior connected with Daniel Barker on a 10-yard touchdown for Peters' first score of the year.

Chris Reynolds, the 49ers' all-time leader in TD passes and passing yards, was 9-of-10 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, giving Charlotte a 14-10 lead at the break, but he was held in check in the second half.

The fifth-year senior nearly threw a third TD to tight end Ryan Carriere in the third quarter, but it was broken up by Illinois safety Kerby Joseph. Charlotte's Jonathan Cruz missed a 39-yard field goal attempt on the next play, and then one play after that is when Brown broke free for the longest scoring play of the Illini's season.

"When I got to the sideline, I actually didn't look up (to the jumbotron)," Brown said. " ... But I knew somebody was getting close to me on my right there, so when he came I just had to lift my legs up a little bit."

Brown totaled 205 of his 257 rushing yards in the second half, and his memorable performance helped Illinois avoid losing to a non-Power Five opponent for the second time this year.

"I didn't even know until after the game," Brown said of his historic day. "After the game is when I found out."

