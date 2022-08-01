CHAMPAIGN — With a full offseason at Illinois under a new coaching staff, Casey Washington had to get used to a little bit of running.

Returning to the team days before camp in fall of 2021 after a brief transfer to Wake Forest in the offseason, Washington has been around for the whole spring and summer as an experienced receiver and the favorite as the Illini’s No. 2 target in the passing game.

That full offseason meant a full cycle with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright.

“Coach Tank ran the hell out of us,” Washington said.

The passing game had some highs and lows overall, with Washington providing one of the season’s highs in a game-winning catch in the ninth overtime against Penn State. He ended the year second on the team with 294 receiving yards.

Washington has higher hopes for this season, one where he’ll be a key cog in a passing game that’s being revamped by new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

"You always have high expectations coming into the year," Washington said. "I don't think personally, I met my expectations. But, you know, I had highs and lows and that's just part of the game."

Washington has also become one of the veterans in a young wide receiver room. When he returned to Illinois in 2021, his purple hair gave way to a buzz cut. He described it as an “end of an era”.

"You get older, you look at yourself in the mirror, and you know, you’ve got purple hair, green hair, whatever it might be," Washington said, "It's time to move on. You know what I mean?"

Washington has also moved into more of a leadership role. As someone without younger siblings, he has taken inspiration from his older sister and family as a way to help younger receivers along.

"I think more just embracing the role as an older guy," Washington said. "You know, being consistent, and being something that the younger guys can look up to."

Quarterback room set

The Illini got a late subtraction to the quarterback room with the transfer of Samir Collier. Collier committed in the class of 2021 under Lovie Smith and signed under Bret Bielema.

With additions of Lunney recruited quarterbacks Dylan Leary and Kirkland Michaux, Collier fell down in the pecking order.

“(Collier) was a guy that we’re obviously very happy for him for what he did and what he accomplished, but he wasn’t really in the mix with where we’re at right now,” Bielema said. “That’s probably what led to it a little bit.”

That gives Illinois three scholarship quarterbacks in Leary, Arthur Sitkowski and Tommy DeVito, along with multiple walk-on quarterbacks including Michaux and Ryan Johnson.

Bielema liked what he saw early from Leary and has said that the starting quarterback competition, between DeVito and Sitkowski, will go deep into fall camp. He said competition will go multiple weeks, with the team knowing by the game week who the QB will be.

“Just over a steady dose of time; if there was somebody that was just head and shoulders above not just the execution of the offense, but I think the quarterback, he’s different, right?” Bielema said. “That guy has to have leadership skills. He’s got to be able to handle adversity. He’s got to be able to bring others along with him. He’s got to be able to take criticism when things don’t go well. So I think someone’s got to separate themselves over a period of time. I don’t think it’s a one-day evaluation and promotion. It’s something of a cumulative effect.”