Watch now: Caleb Griffin has the chance to take center stage as Illini's kicker

CHAMPAIGN — Caleb Griffin used to be everywhere, doing everything.

He played four sports at Danville High School, sometimes playing three soccer games and a football game in a week.

Illinois basketball fans recognize him as a football player who traveled all the way to watch the team in the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh in early March. He also made a stop in Indianapolis to see his former high school teammate Kendle Moore play in the NCAA Tournament for Colorado State.

He also watches Illinois baseball and softball, partially since he had to specialize in football after enrolling.

"That's part of the reason I go to all these different games is because I can't play them anymore," Griffin said. "I can't be on four different Illinois teams so I'm gonna go support them and feel like I'm still in it."

There is one place Griffin hasn’t been able to find consistently. He’s been stuck as a reserve kicker for his first four years behind All-Big Ten honorable mention kicker James McCourt and NFL kicker Chase Mclaughlin, waiting for his turn to be the team’s top placekicker. He's gotten just one field goal attempt, a make from 28 yards, in four years.

"It sucks just thinking like I've played in all these sports in my life, and I've always played." Griffin said. "But then you always have to think about it in perspective. I'm at a Big Ten university getting my school paid for. ... It sucks not playing. I came here to play and I'm not playing, but there's a lot of people I know from home and just across the country that would love to be in my shoes, so I can't really complain too much. I've just got to keep my head down and keep working."

Now, Griffin finally gets his turn as the veteran in a kicker battle. It also means this year is his best chance to see the field.

"I'm in a different position where I'm the veteran guy and there's a younger guy coming in," Griffin said. "I've always been the younger guy trying to beat out the older guy. So it's a new feeling for me, but I'm excited for it."

Griffin had offers from other schools and opportunities elsewhere. He got an offer from Iowa, a program that was 8-5 in Griffin’s senior year of high school while the Illini were 2-10, after he committed to Illinois.

"I told (then-special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky) I was coming here," Griffin said. "So I'm not gonna back down from my word I wanted to be here."

He also would have had options if he had hit tha transfer portal as a three-star recruit out of high school. Instead, he chose to stick around and wait. Now, it seems he is finally getting his turn. Part of that is to remain close to home — his family is a half an hour away in Danville — and he is also getting his masters degree.

In his time at Illinois, he’s been around the country watching Illinois teams play as a fan and being a scout team wide receiver and reserve kicker.

Now, after all this time in the stands and on the sideline, he's ready to become the person everyone is watching again.

"One of the reasons I committed here was so that I could play at home in front of teachers and family and friends from high school," Griffin said. "If I leave ... didn't accomplish that. So that was one of my goals is to be able to play in front of my family and in front of my people and I hope that I can accomplish that this fall."

