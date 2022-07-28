Watch now: Bret Bielema breaks down coaching additions, QB competition

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois has had to move around its coaching staff a little bit. Ben Miller’s medical leave of absence means he has to take a step away from his on-field duties during his colon cancer treatment.

“Last spring we weren’t quite sure if he’d be with us in the fall. Then really as spring developed, we knew that at some point he was not going to be with us for the fall,” Bielema said. “He and I sat down and had a conversation, and it really kind of took us to in reality kind of put him on the shelf as a football coach. He can still recruit for us. He can make phone calls, do things, there are certain rules that are in place. He’s still a full, active recruiter, but the NCAA allows me to replace him on the field.”

That means Sean Snyder takes over as the special teams coordinator. Bielema wanted him at the position when he got the job at Illinois, but Snyder was at USC at the time. Now, he got to add Snyder into the fold.

Bielema said that makes Snyder “one of our 10 assistant coaches” as he takes the role of coordinator on the field as a replacement for Miller. Snyder is a former All-American specialist who will help a group that is replacing starters at both punter and kicker with departures of Blake Hayes and James McCourt.

That means Snyder will enter with competitions at both spots with punter Hugh Robertson and kicker Caleb Griffin as the favorites entering camp. Neither have seen significant snaps for Illinois.

“The way the cookie crumbled and the way it played out I reached out to him and afforded this opportunity,” Bielema said. “The impact he’s had on our specialists has been very positive.”

Bielema also added that Courtney Messingham will be an analyst that will work off the field. Multiple GAs will work on the field with tight ends. Messingham was the offensive coordinator at Kansas State from 2019-21 where he coached tight ends his first two years before being fired prior to the Wildcats bowl game in the 2021 season.

Bielema and Barry Lunney have both coached tight ends before, Lunney coaching the position under Bielema at Arkansas, while other coaches on staff who have experience will help out as well. They’ll lead the charge while other assistants will chip in.

“Every offensive coach I’ve hired has coached tight ends at some point in their career,” Bielema said.

QB competition

The last update from Bielema was on the starting quarterback situation. He isn’t giving anything away yet.

“(It’s) whoever you want it to be,” Bielema joked.

Bielema said that the decision last year, between Brandon Peters, Art Sitkowski and others, wasn’t decided until game week before Peters got the nod to open the season against Nebraska.

That will be the idea for the competition when it continues in fall camp.

“The week of our game I know our room will know,” “Our team will know who the starter is. But until that point unless someone separates themselves, I love the competition. I think the players enjoy the competition. As coaches we’ll definitely skew the reps as we get closer to what we think we’re going to go to. I’m don’t know if I’ll announce to you guys, but I know our team will know who our starting quarterback is a week out.”