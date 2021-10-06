Watch now: Brad Underwood, Illinois reflect on Loyola loss, prepare for new season

CHAMPAIGN — It took some time for Brad Underwood to come to grips with Illinois' second-round loss to Loyola in last season's NCAA Tournament. It took even longer for Illinois' head coach to rewatch it.

Underwood, while sitting in the press room at State Farm Center on Friday, knew he couldn't make it through the Illini's media day and first day of practice without addressing that 71-58 loss.

"You know, I've just literally watched the last game, the Loyola game, just literally watched it," Underwood said. "It's taken me a while to kind of process that, but the only way I know how to do it is let's get back in the (NCAA Tournament) and go do it again.

"You look around the history of college basketball, every great program has had a hiccup, has had a game that, man, it's unexplainable. But I think that's what's driving our guys and helping motivate them."

In that season-ending loss, Illinois hardly looked like the team that won 14 of its last 15 games entering the NCAA Tournament, with seven of those victories being against ranked opponents. The Illini, who won their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005 and clinched a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance, were clearly rolling — and then they weren't.

Then it was over.

"I still don't have a great explanation, and I'll just leave it at this: They just outplayed us. They were sharper mentally," Underwood said of Loyola. "I tried to go back and 'What if' and play that game a little bit, and I'm not sure where we were at that point, just they outplayed us. ...

"We can't allow that to happen in the biggest moments."

Illinois is poised for another strong campaign in Underwood's fifth year at the helm, which begins Nov. 9 at home against Jackson State. But this season's team looks a lot different than last year's.

The biggest change? Former consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu is now playing for the Chicago Bulls after being selected by his hometown team in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Additionally, former forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili recently signed with the Denver Nuggets and former starting guard Adam Miller transferred to LSU.

The Illini have brought in a couple players via the transfer portal, forward Omar Payne (Florida) and guard Alfonso Plummer (Utah), who could make an immediate impact.

However, those two didn't feel the sting of Illinois' season-ending defeat. Standout guard Andre Curbelo and star center Kofi Cockburn did. Cockburn was on the bench, and Curbelo was on the court as Loyola dribbled the clock out on their memorable campaign.

Curbelo plans to use that "failure" as a stepping stone for himself and the program.

"You hear it all the time, quotes from the greatest, Jordan and Kobe, like 'You don't lose, you learn from failure.' And having failure in your life, I think it's important," Curbelo said. "People may not think that (but) in my opinion it is. I think having failure and success, you gotta have a balance of both in your life because if you just worry about success and all about success, then when you fail it's going to kill you. ...

"Personally, I'm gonna have (the Loyola loss) in the back of my head, but as a team we gotta go out and take care of business because we know we're not unbeatable. We know people can beat us, so we gotta go out there and take care of business all the time."

Curbelo was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year last season and his role is expected to increase even more with the departure of Dosunmu and Miller. Cockburn, however, faces arguably the most pressure of anyone on the team.

With Dosunmu no longer around, the 7-footer is the now the Illini's undisputed leader.

Cockburn was named a consensus Second Team All-American last season, along with several other accolades, but the way his sophomore campaign ended still eats at him.

It's a shortcoming he can't let go of and, backed by a revamped team, one he's determined not to relive.

"I try not to dwell on it. I try not to put a lot of focus (on it), but I do remember," Cockburn said. "It definitely bothers me a lot, and it's a motivation factor for me.

"I'll never let my team go into that game or any game again not ready. I'll always make sure that we're on the same page, and we're always pumped and ready for every single game from now on."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0