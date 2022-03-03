Watch now: Big Ten title hopes are slim for Illinois, plus possible NCAA Tournament scenarios

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will need help from an unlikely source if it wants a share of a Big Ten title.

Chucky Hepburn’s bank shot put an end to Purdue's conference title hopes Tuesday and puts Wisconsin as a big favorite to take the Big Ten title single handedly.

A win for the Badgers against Nebraska on Sunday and they get the title all to themselves. A loss opens the door for the Illini to get a share of the title.

The Illini will need a big performance from the Cornhuskers and their star Bryce McGowens to pull off an upset over first place Wisconsin as the last-place team in the conference.

“Go Nebraska," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "McGowens, do your thing. You did your thing against us so do your thing against them."

That makes a title possible, but not plausible for Illinois. Its focus has now shifted to the NCAA Tournament and a Big Ten Tournament title.

"We control everything that we can control and we know playing the Arizonas, playing the Purdues, playing whoever ... we're as good as any basketball team in the country," coach Brad Underwood said. "When we play the right way, why not us?"

Illinois still has seeding to play for, with its spot currently between the No. 3 to No. 5 seed according to most bracket predictions. The Illini are an average of a No. 4 seed (4.06 to be exact) in a compilation of 137 bracket projections by BracketMatrix. The Illini are in all 137 of those projections.

ESPN’s longtime Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Illinois as the No. 15 overall seed. There, Illinois is a four seed in Milwaukee, which is the likely destination for the team if it stays on the four line or rises, and would be the favorite to go to the Sweet 16 out of its four-team pod.

But Lunardi has Illinois in the East region in his latest full bracket, which would be in Philadelphia.

The Illini would play Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Chicago if it advances in the Midwest region. That would likely be the team’s preference with the proximity creating a homecourt-like advantage. The other regions are in San Francisco and San Antonio.

“You're playing for seeding," Underwood said. "You're playing for the best opportunity to position yourself in the best way you can for the Big Ten Tournament and for the NCAA Tournament."

