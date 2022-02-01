Watch now: Big Ten lead at stake with No. 18 Illinois hosting No. 11 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' first game in the second half of Big Ten play has high stakes.

When No. 11 Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) visits No. 18 Illinois (15-5, 8-2) on Wednesday in Champaign it'll be a matchup of the Big Ten's two teams tied at the top of the standings.

It's also the start of a pivotal month for the Illini in Big Ten play where five of their next seven games are against teams alongside them in the top six of the conference standings.

"We've got a very good basketball team coming in here tomorrow night and that's where my focus is," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "A month from now, it may mean something. A lot more, a lot less. But right now we're trying to win a Big Ten championship, as they are."

Luckily for Illinois, it will have star Kofi Cockburn back after he made his return from concussion protocol Saturday against Northwestern with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Andre Curbelo is also out of health and safety protocols and could finally make his full return. He's missing 13 of the past 15 games because of concussion protocol and then health and safety protocols after a brief two-game stint in the middle of January. He has been back in practice for the past two days.

"He is back into the mix; what that means yet I don't know," Underwood said.

Getting both of them back would mean Wednesday’s game is the duo’s fourth game together. It would put Illinois as healthy as it’s been since November.

There still is the process of making all of those pieces fit back together again, and against Northwestern there was a little rust offensively. Underwood said the team is trying to increase it’s pace offensively and is working to get back in a groove on that end of the court.

"You want to be a fine-tune motor, and sometimes when you’re minus a little something you get it just a little bit off and then it comes back and you've got to kind of recalibrate a little bit," Underwood. "And that's where we're at."

Once Curbelo is back into the fold, Illinois could take another step forward with all of its key pieces.

"He definitely elevates us to the next level," Cockburn said. "We need him if we are going to win a national championship."

In the upcoming matchup against fellow conference heavyweight Wisconsin, Illinois faces one of the top players in the Big Ten in guard Jonny Davis. Davis is second in the conference in scoring and has the highest-scoring game of anyone in conference play with his 37-point outburst that gave the Badgers a win over Purdue.

Davis and senior guard Brad Davison are big reasons why the Badgers have a 10-2 record in games decided by two possessions or fewer.

"There's no secret," Underwood said. "Those guys get the ball and they get the ball in their spots and they've delivered. Jonny's an elite mid-range score and does it at all three levels ... Brad closes games out at the free throw line and he's made timely shots and that's a pretty good recipe for winning."

Wisconsin has a more old-school offense with traditional big men Tyler Wahl, a 6-foot-9 four man and Steven Crowl, a 7-footer, each playing in the post at times.

Crowl will be the likely matchup with Cockburn, while Wahl will present another challenge as a four man that is bigger than Illinois wings Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison.

To counter, Illinois could give more minutes to 6-foot-10 sophomore Coleman Hawkins at the four off the bench. Hawkins has given energy and rebounding off the bench at times, but his minutes have dwindled over the past week. He didn't play the entire second half Saturday at Northwestern after playing nine minutes in the first half.

Illinois gave an increase in playing time for its freshmen over the past week with Luke Goode playing big minutes in a home win over Michigan State while Brandin Podziemski and RJ Melendez got time off the bench against Northwestern over the weekend.

"I'm excited about that win (over Northwestern) because it was the unknown; it was the sources of the guys that maybe we didn't expect going into the game,” Underwood said. “That impacted winning a lot. And I was excited for that, because it's great to see guys that work really hard be able to get rewarded. The most impressive thing to me was the lack of nervousness or fear.”

