Watch now: Bielema wants Illini football team to focus on Iowa and not bowl eligibility

CHAMPAIGN — With two games left on its schedule, Illinois' football team has a chance to finish 6-6 and become bowl eligible.

Anyone thinking along those lines would be wise not to mention it within earshot of Illini first-year head coach Bret Bielema.

The Illini go on the road to face No. 18-ranked Iowa (8-2) on Saturday before finishing at home Nov. 27 against Northwestern (3-7). All Bielema wants the Illini players to focus on this week is the Hawkeyes, a team that has beaten Illinois seven straight years.

"I know they (the players) are probably having outside world chatter about it and everything that goes into it," said Bielema of his team's bowl hopes. "It's complete nonsense to speak or talk about it because it's not humanly possible until you play this week."

Illinois' players were heroes on campus after going on the road and upsetting Penn State, 20-18, in an NCAA record nine-overtime game in Happy Valley on Oct. 23.

Then the Illini came home and lost to Rutgers, a team that hadn't won a Big Ten game.

"This week's game is about this week's game not because it's about potentially bowl eligibility, but it's an opportunity for us to play a Big Ten West opponent and a team in contention for the Big Ten West title and play a team we haven't beaten in the last seven years," said Bielema.

The Illini are coming off their second bye in the last four weeks while Iowa downed Minnesota, 27-22. The Hawkeyes and Wisconsin are tied for the Big Ten West lead with 5-2 marks, with the Illini at 3-5.

Bielema and his staff were all over the state and country last week trying to put the finishing touches on their 2022 recruiting class. After road victories against Penn State and Minnesota, Bielema is sensing a different attitude from prospective recruits.

"It was very positive at all levels — high school, junior college and conversations with kids in the transfer portal," he said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bielema has gone to Zoom meetings with the media for himself, coaches and players this week. While Bielema said the Illini are fully vaccinated and have only one player to his knowledge test positive this season, he knows there has been a recent surge on campus.

New contract for Walters

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and Bielema announced Sunday that defensive coordinator Ryan Walters agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Walters' base salary increases to $1.05 million for the 2022 season, with $100,000 raises in each of the two seasons that follow. He will also be eligible for annual retention incentives of at least $250,000 per season. Walters' contract includes a $1 million buyout for any non-head coaching position in the Big Ten and a $750,000 buyout for any non-head coaching position outside of the Big Ten.

"I was humbled," said Walters, who came to Illinois from Missouri where he was defensive coordinator. "You work really hard at your job and put a lot of time and effort into it. To be appreciated for the work you've done at a place that you're happy at, you can't really put into words and it doesn't happen a whole lot in this profession."

Illinois' defense has made a 13.3-points per game improvement from last season, second best in the nation, while allowing 77.4 fewer yards per game.

The numbers are even better in Big Ten play. The defense has allowed 17.6 points per game, the fourth best in the Big Ten, and made a year-over-year improvement of 17.3 points per game in Big Ten play, the second-best conference-only improvement of any team in the nation.

Bielema said he approached Whitman about extending Walters' contract during the first bye week in mid-October. Whitman took care of the rest as Walters' contract will move his compensation to third in the Big Ten and into the top 10 nationally among defensive coordinators.

"I've had good coaches that have been poached away from me and wanted to know the support would be there," said Bielema. "Defensively what Ryan and the defensive staff and players have been able to accomplish this year has been pretty noticeable."

