Watch now: Beating No. 10 Michigan State would be statement win for No. 24 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball was without star Kofi Cockburn, and had an uncharacteristic performance.

Without the star big man, the Illini lost by 15 to a Maryland team that was tied for last in the Big Ten before the contest. The defense failed to get stops while the offense went cold down the stretch.

“We had no fight,” coach Brad Underwood said. “Over my damn, dead body will that happen again.”

That puts Illinois on a two-game losing skid after a 6-0 start in conference play. It also gives the Illini a bad loss on its resume that still lacks a win over a ranked opponent after close home losses to No. 4 Purdue and No. 3 Arizona.

No. 24 Illinois will get a chance to put an end to both of those streaks when it hosts No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.

Maryland forward Donta Scott had 25 points and used his 6-foot-7 frame and shooting ability to terrorize Illinois’ smaller wings.

Michigan State has a couple of bigger wings, like 6-foot-8 leading scorer Gabe Brown and 6-foot-8 wing Malik Hall. Both of those players have outside shooting ability like Scott and could prove to be similar matchup problems for the Illini.

Da’Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison and Coleman Hawkins will likely have the role of stopping those players at the three or four spot Tuesday night. That end of the floor will need to step up against a Spartans team that spreads the ball on offense.

Illinois got caught in one-on-one matchups with Scott too often Friday and will need to avoid those scenarios against a bigger Michigan State team.

“We don’t want to play one-on-one defense,” Grandison said. “There should be three, four guys involved on whoever has the ball.”

On offense is where Cockburn leaves his biggest void. He’s 10th in the country in scoring and the Illini run most of their offense through him when he’s on the floor.

It’s unclear if he’ll play Tuesday, since he is still in protocols and his symptoms are what determine his availability rather than a timeline, according to Underwood.

"I have zero control," Underwood said. "I don't even ask. I don't talk to our medical professionals. I don't talk to anybody. ... I don't say anything about medical issues and I don't talk to them. I coach the guys who can show up and when they tell me they can play they can play."

If Cockburn is out, then Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk will likely get another chance at extended minutes at the center spot after starting the last game. Omar Payne will also provide relief off the bench.

The team started off fine offensively behind its outside shooting, Alfonso Plummer hit five 3s and had a team-high 18.

However, late in the game without its star, Plummer took some contested looks and the offense looked out of sync and only scored two points over the final 5:03.

"We just disintegrated," Underwood said. "We want those guys shooting shots, but we didn't do it out of the execution of what we're trying to do and we just didn't do that very well."

Even without Cockburn, the team doesn’t want to change a whole lot offensively — it still wants to run the offense inside-out, relying on shooting while also incorporating pick and rolls with Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo.

“Kofi is impactful on both ends and there's a reason we play the way we play,"Underwood said. "When you don't have that, we're not going to reinvent the wheel in one game, you know, we're not going to change what we do that just doesn't work."

Issues with Cockburn aren’t the only injuries the Illini are dealing with. Frazier, the team’s best defender, missed a couple of days of practice before the Maryland game after a fall during the Purdue game.

Frazier played and was available, but he wasn’t at full health against Maryland and neither was Curbelo, who had a fever. Curbelo did not practice Sunday while dealing with the flu.

"My heart bleeds because I want him to be in that competitive mode," Underwood said. "He's only had the Purdue game where he's been somewhat himself. Practice helps him and he'll be fine."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0