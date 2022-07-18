Watch now: Assessing Illinois football's gains and losses in transfer portal and roster holes

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' football season kicks off in a little over a month.

That means fall camp will be underway shortly and new transfers will be making their way to campus. Here’s a look at the transfers Illinois has coming in, as well as looking at who was replaced in the portal and what roster holes the Illini might still have.

Transfers in

QB Tommy DeVito, WR Jonah Morris, OL Dylan Davis, DB Terell Jennings, DL Terah Edwards, DL Rasshaan Wilkins

DeVito is the clear headliner as the favorite to start at quarterback once the team begins its season against Wyoming on Aug. 27.

The Syracuse transfer will be given the task of improving a passing offense that has been one of the worst in the Power Five over the previous couple of seasons. DeVito had 2,360 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions in 2019 before losing the starting job at Syracuse.

Morris will have an opportunity for playing time with a receivers group devoid of experience. Former quarterback Isaiah Williams is the most experienced of the group in terms of significant playing time despite being a little over a year removed from a switch from quarterback.

Morris began his career at Indiana before transferring back home to Akron, where he had 381 yards as a sophomore in 2018. He later transferred to Northern Colorado before joining the Illini for his seventh year. At 6-foot-4, he’ll compete to be an outside option who can make contested catches and play behind other big-bodied receivers Pat Bryant and Casey Washington to complement the speedy Williams.

Jennings was a starter at Minnesota State before entering the portal and getting a blueshirt offer from Illinois. He will be in the mix at cornerback behind Devon Witherspoon and Tahveon Nicholson.

Davis was a Southern Conference All-Freshman selection at Furman and will be a depth piece on the offensive line, while Edwards (from Northwestern) and Wilkins (from Vanderbilt) will add depth on the interior of the defensive line to help replace Rod Perry and play alongside Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph.

Transfers out

TE Daniel Barker, QB Matt Robinson, S Joriell Washington, LB DJ Johnson, WR Ty Lindeman, WR Owen Hickey, OL Josh Plohr, DB Coran Taylor, OL Brody Wisecarver, LB Kalen Villanueva, WR Donny Navarro, RB Jakhari Norwood, WR Carlos Sandy, WR Daelon Campbell, WR Deuce Spann, WR Desmond Dan, WR Jafar Armstrong, S Eddie Smith, S Derrick Smith, CB Marquez Beason

Robinson was a player thrust into action as a starter for a couple of games in 2020 due to injuries, while Jafar Armstrong was a high-profile transfer who had seven touchdowns in his first season at Notre Dame. Robinson saw no time in 2021 while Armstrong played sparingly in just one game. That led Robinson to transfer to Fresno State and Armstrong to leave for Western Illinois.

Most college teams have players transfer out in search of more playing time, so here is a look at the transfers out who played four or more games, according to the team's season game log: Barker, Navarro, Norwood, Spann, Eddie and Derrick Smith, Sandy, and Johnson.

Barker is the biggest loss of the group, proving to be a valuable pass catching threat at tight end. He transferred to Michigan State and was the only player to transfer “up” by joining a Spartans team that was 11-2 in 2021. Navarro and Spann were the only other players to transfer to other Power Five schools. Navarro went to in-state rival Northwestern while Spann went to Florida State.

The rest were players who offered depth and contributed mostly on special teams. Norwood had a couple of scores and got some carries behind starting backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray.

Roster holes

Illinois is currently set at 85 scholarships for 2022, so solutions will have to come internally with the constructed roster.

The biggest one from a numbers perspective is wide receiver. Illinois doesn’t have anyone with multiple years of experience as a consistent Division I starter. Williams will be the top target and is expected to take a step forward after a full offseason at receiver.

Casey Washington and Pat Bryant will have opportunities as secondary options while there will be plenty of room for younger players like freshman Shawn Miller to step into playing time.

Rod Perry was a two-year starter at nose tackle and Illinois got Wilkins and Edwards to help replace him. Edwards enrolled early and got a lot of run in the spring game, and will battle with former four-star Calvin Avery and Bryce Barnes, who started the spring game.