Watch now: Art Sitkowski climbing his way back into Illinois' QB competition

CHAMPAIGN — Every morning Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski wakes up to a sticky note with a mountain on it.

It signifies the long journey to recovery Sitkowski is in the midst of after a pair of offseason surgeries. One to his left wrist and one on his right shoulder. Those injuries have kept him out since October. Sitkowski is now cleared to participate in practice without throwing, and is spending every day working his way back.

“The best view comes after the hardest climb,” Sitkowski said.

Sitkowski, a transfer from Rutgers, played in five games last season before an injury during the team’s dramatic upset of Penn State in nine overtimes. Sitkowski helped put the team on the doorstep of an upset of the then-No. 7 team in the country — the type of win that can springboard a quarterback into the lineup — but an injury in the fourth overtime meant Sitkowski’s season was over.

"I see (coach Bret Bielema) walk through those doors, and he's happy,” Sitkowski said. “It was a great day, but it was tough. A funny thing was, I broke my arm and it happened. I looked at my arm. It's that way and I look at (trainer Jeremy Busch) and I'm like, 'Hey do you think I can go next week?' And he goes, 'Hey, man. I love you dude, but no.'"

Sitkowski is participating in walkthroughs and getting mental reps learning the new offense with coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., but he takes reps behind the rest of the quarterbacks and goes through his progressions without throwing. That will be the plan for the rest of the spring, according to Bielema.

It’s been a measured progression with Sitkowski being cleared to throw in individual work. He says Busch has been keeping him honest even as he has the temptation to speed up the process.

"I'm surrounded by really great people in this building. Great coaches, great players, great support staff that are keeping me positive," Sitkowski said. "I know that the end goal is to be ready for fall camp and I'll be ready for fall camp."

Sitkowski returns in the fall to a quarterback competition mainly between him and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito. Sitkowski has known DeVito since their days in New Jersey and has a good relationship with him. DeVito started work with the team in the spring and the other quarterbacks have been getting practice and live reps this month.

That hasn’t been deterring Sitkowski.

"Just control what I can control," Sitkowski said. "What I can control right now is my preparation, how I get physically my body and my arm ready in the rehab and strengthening my lower half, my core. Just being there every single day watching film as if I was there. I'm literally doing everything the same just not throwing the football."

Sitkowski's prospects haven’t changed a whole lot for the coaching staff, either. Sitkowski is the only quarterback on the roster who has played significant snaps in an Illini uniform.

“My guess is Art is right in the competition as thick as anybody,” Bielema said.

Sitkowski will continue to go through spring with mental reps and progress each day, looking up at his sticky note each morning as he climbs the rehab mountain and makes his way back into the Illini’s quarterback competition.

"I'm climbing that mountain right now and I can't wait to see the view when it's all said and done," Sitowski said.

