Watch now: Arizona outlasts Illinois in nonconference thriller

CHAMPAIGN — Quite possibly the most significant play of an epic nonconference basketball battle Saturday at the State Farm Center featured no action.

That was the problem for the University of Illinois.

In need of a game-tying 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds, Illini guard Alfonso Plummer, while surveying the floor and being guarded by Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, was called for a five-second violation.

That opportunity squandered, Illinois did not receive another as the 11th-ranked Wildcats disappointed a deafening, sold-out crowd of 15,500 with an 83-79 victory.

“It’s on me. He was unaware of the rule. He never knew there was a closely guarded rule without the dribble,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He was in a good spot. We were running play for him. He was letting everybody get set. It’s an unfortunate incident.”

Plummer, Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn and Jacob Grandison were the only Illini to score as Illinois fell to 7-3.

“We had a chance. We just didn’t execute,” said Underwood. “There are a lot of things to grow on. Our guys understand now what big boy basketball truly is. They are really good.”

Although Cockburn was held to 5 of 15 shooting and 13 points, the Illinois center scored five consecutive points to boost the Illini into a 69-67 edge with six minutes remaining.

“They had a lot of size,” said Frazier. “Their whole game plan was to double Kofi and push him off the block and make it challenging for him to finish over length. Sometimes they were tougher than us.”

But Arizona (9-0) responded with an Azoulas Tubelis inside bucket and, after Cockburn was stripped of the ball in the lane, Mathurin scored on the fast break.

After Plummer’s key turnover, the Wildcats converted three of four free throws to move ahead 82-76. Frazier’s 3-pointer at the two-second mark provided the final points.

“Put in all caps SOFT. That I have a hard time with. Our ball toughness was not good,” Underwood said. “We’re going to be a really good basketball team, but we’ve got to get better defensively. Our transition defense was horrific.”

Mathurin topped all scorers with 30 points, connecting on 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Kerr Kriisa scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Tubelis chipped in 16.

“Defensively, in what we call winning time at the end of the game, we didn’t put kills together,” Frazier said. “We allowed Mathurin and Kriisa to get going. We didn’t do a really good job defending them. We gave up easy buckets down the stretch, and that can’t happen.”

Frazier scored a season-high 27 points, while Plummer had 20-plus for the sixth straight game with 25. The guards combined to nail 12 from 3-point range in 25 attempts. Grandison added 14 with 12 coming on 4 of 9 accuracy from beyond the arc.

“This one stings. It’s going to hurt for a while,” said Frazier. “There is a lot of season left. We can’t let this one dwell.”

Frazier took over the mid portion of the first half with a spectacular flurry.

With Arizona holding a 24-18 lead, Frazier reeled off 11 straight points on a trio of 3-pointers and a jumper.

Frazier capped a 19-0 Illinois run with a trey from the corner and a steal, layup and 3-point play for a 37-24 Illini advantage 7:05 before halftime.

The Wildcats clawed back to 42-38 when Mathurin’s tip-in closed the first-half scoring.

According to Underwood, graduate transfer guard Austin Hutcherson will miss the remainder of the season because of an athletic hernia that will require surgery.

