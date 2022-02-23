Watch now: Andre Curbelo ready to be Illini's spark plug in season's homestretch

CHAMPAIGN — The last time Illinois played Ohio State, Andre Curbelo was all over the floor.

Coming off the bench, he flew around the court of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, made timely plays and endeared fans with his energy and upside down headband.

More importantly, he was one of the biggest reasons they came up with a conference title in Indianapolis with a team-high 16 points and five assists in the Big Ten Tournament title game last March.

Curbelo was billed as one of the team’s stars and a preseason All-American after sparkling performances during his freshman season like that one. Instead, he’s gone through a Murphy’s Law kind of season where he’s missed over a dozen games because of multiple setbacks.

Now a year later, when Illinois hosts Ohio State in a rematch of that contest (8 p.m. Thursday on FS1), Curbelo will be in the same role he was then. Not exactly what Curbelo or Illinois imagined.

"You miss so many games and you try to get into a flow and try to get into a rhythm, that can be difficult," Curbelo said. "Especially when the team was supposed to be built around you, and then now you've got to get used to what we're doing now.”

The missed time started when a concussion set him down after the fourth game of the season and he missed 12 games before returning in January. A week later, he tested positive for COVID to miss a stretch of games before getting back for good. An ankle injury in practice didn’t force him to miss any time, but it didn’t help him get back up to speed.

It was one setback after another.

"Being out for almost half the season can break a lot of people, but it says something about him that it hasn't broken him," forward Jacob Grandison said.

That missed time has put Curbelo down the pecking order compared to his preseason role. He isn’t a starter or primary ballhandler, but instead right back in the position he was in last season as a spark plug off the bench.

It also put Curbelo on a steep road to get back to speed, since he also had to return to game shape quickly after being out for so long.

"I sometimes tend to struggle to have a positive mindset, so I've just got to continue to have that positive mindset and continue to work and continue to keep my legs fresh," Curbelo said. "Because that doesn't just come — with sitting out and not doing anything — you've got to continue to put in work and try and stay in shape, as long as you can so you can be toe pointed down the stretch."

Curbelo doesn’t hold any resentment about the situation. He complimented the guards that stepped up in his absence. The performances of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Grandison allowed the Illini to do well and position themselves for a conference title even while they were without their preseason star.

“We have such a deep team and such great players," Curbelo said. "Trent Frazier, doing such a hell of a job like I don't even know how to explain it, but he's done a hell of a job this year. Jake, Plummer, they've done such a great job. … I’ll just come in and see what we need and if it’s a little bit different then I’ll do that. Whatever we need to do to win."

That play by the other guards has allowed Curbelo to ease himself back into the rotation by not playing large minutes early.

Now, Curbelo has gotten multiple weeks of consistent practice and work for the first time since the beginning of the season and is healthy, and can get back to the best version of himself as the Illini prepare for a postseason run.

"Every day that he's out there is a day that he gets more comfortable," coach Brad Underwood said. "He's getting in much better shape. That's becoming very evident. He's come a long way here in the last 10 days, two weeks. We're gonna need him, there's no doubt about that, when we get down the stretch."

Curbelo played crunch time minutes against Michigan State on Saturday, playing a lot with Frazier to help secure the game down the stretch. Underwood said offensively he wants to work Curbelo off the ball in ways that Ayo Dosunmu played off the ball sometimes when Frazier was the point guard in multiple guard lineups last season.

The defensive impact Curbelo has begun to bring has also made him an option to pair with Frazier, the team’s best on ball defender.

"That's the best part of trying to get him back in shape is, the ability to fight ball screens and the ability with his length," Underwood said. "He blocked a jump shot in the Michigan State game. He's tremendous. He's got great anticipation. He's a great defensive rebounder. Those things are my major focuses for him are on the defensive end. We miss him as much defensively as we do offensively."

The impact against Michigan State shows that Curbelo is getting closer to his best form, and he’s getting back to being able to provide the kind of spark that he did in last season’s postseason push.

“(I'm) just trying to do the best I can do,” Curbelo said. “Whatever I've got to do, I'm gonna be all in for it."

