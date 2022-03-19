Watch now: Andre Curbelo is going to be himself and Illinois needs that

PITTSBURGH — Andre Curbelo does things his own way.

He’ll eat a chicken sandwich during a press conference. He’ll turn the tables and ask the press corps a question when he sees someone typing without looking. He’ll give them a tip of the cap.

On the court, that means he plays fast and is always looking to make a play. That's made him the most polarizing player for Illinois in recent weeks and has led to some criticism from fans for recent performances. But one of the most distinguishing features about Curbelo is his laid-back and confident nature.

“I just stay true to myself,” Curbelo said. “I know who I am, I know the player I am, and I could really care less what people have to say.”

His game Friday wasn’t pretty — he had a team-high six turnovers and shot 1-for-7 — but his impact couldn’t be ignored.

In Curbelo’s 30 minutes, the Illini were plus-18. More importantly, in the 10 minutes he sat Illinois was outscored 21-4. His minutes were one of the reasons the team avoided disaster against No. 13-seed Chattanooga.

That meant No. 4-seed Illinois survived and advanced to play No. 5-seed Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (11:15 a.m. Sunday on CBS) in the South Region.

“(Curbelo’s) making other players better, and then the fact of what he does defensively gets completely overshadowed,” coach Brad Underwood said. “... In last night's case, we were down 20-6 to start the game and we were down 7-0 to start the second half. Insert those guys and there's a little swing.”

That defensive impact has been praised by Underwood and has become a theme in the past couple of weeks. Ever since coming back from his concussion, Curbelo has gotten more and more minutes not always by being a flashy playmaker, but by being a defensive stopper and a key rebounder.

Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams each took turns on star Chattanooga guards Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste. Together they forced the Mocs two leading scorers to shoot a combined 6-of-31 from the field.

It was quite the effort that is the latest example of Curbelo’s continued maturation on that end that’s made him irreplaceable.

“I don't think I've ever played this much defense in my life,” Curbelo said. “Back in Puerto Rico, no defense at all, and in high school, freshman, no defense, either. I just kind of had to work my way up.”

That’s gotten him back into the rotation and made him a player hard for Underwood to take off the floor. He ended last season being one of the team’s top defensive rebounders and is starting to follow in Frazier’s footsteps as another elite on-ball defender.

Curbelo has navigated ball screens well and Underwood praised his nose for the ball, which was evident with 10 defensive rebounds against Indiana in the conference tournament. He can give the team two on-ball pests and stoppers when paired with Frazier, and that’s a lineup Underwood has turned to more and more the past few weeks.

“He's just got a gift at that end,” Underwood said. “All we did was just push the button that says, you're going to play hard and you're going to do it. He does that.”

That doesn’t mean Curbelo has been a nonfactor offensively. He has dramatically changed the offense’s pace and continued to make game-breaking passes to get players looks in transition or on kick-outs.

Hawkins made multiple lob dunks to change the momentum of the game, and it’s him and Curbelo that are the impetus for the Illini playing with that kind of speed. Curbelo’s aggressiveness and Cockburn’s presence inside also open up perimeter shots for players like Alfonso Plummer, who had 13 second-half points.

“I want Dre to be aggressive, and I think one of the things that I more than a lot of people have a lot of trust in him is that he's going to make the right decisions,” Underwood said. “You see our ball movement get better, you saw open opportunities.”

That speed and openness comes at the expense of turnovers, but that’s the price the team has to pay with Curbelo. Underwood described the offense as playing “stagnant” recently, but Curbelo is all about movement and trying to make something happen.

He’s the antithesis of stagnation no matter the benefit or consequence.

“That's who I am. I risk,” Curbelo said. “I take high-risk plays, and I feel like that's what separates me from other guards maybe.”

Curbelo will always be himself and be at his own pace, on or off the court. He’s going to be him and that’s going to be someone Illinois needs.

“It's sometimes good, sometimes bad,” Curbelo said. “But like I said, I'm going to stay true to myself and I'm going to continue to be who I am on and off the floor always.”

