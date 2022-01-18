Watch now: Andre Curbelo is back. Here's what he adds to Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball's Monday matinee had a plot twist before it even began.

Andre Curbelo made his long-awaited return off the bench after 11 games on the sidelines with a head injury and showed his impact on his first possession against No. 4 Purdue.

Curbelo took off past staggered screens from Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn and whipped a pass over the Boilermakers' defense to a wide open Da'Monte Williams. With an open driving lane, Williams got to the basket and set up Cockburn with a slam, one of his few easy buckets in a tough night for the big man.

Curbelo's return and playmaking opened up Illinois' offense. The lift he provided offensively gave the Illini a shot at an overtime win over Purdue after a comeback in regulation. The Illini fell short in the extra periods, but that didn't overshadow Curbelo's play.

The sophomore guard had a career-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. He had the final four points in regulation after hope seemed lost with the Boilermakers up four with the ball and under a minute left.

Curbelo went well over the original minutes restriction of six-to-eight minutes coach Brad Underwood had for him, but with the way Curbelo was playing, Underwood couldn’t take the former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year off the floor.

“We’re talking about a young man who has done very little in the last 6-8 weeks but impacted the game at a pretty high level,” Underwood said. “We’ll continue to work that piece back in but it’s nice to have an All-American guy find his way back to your program.”

Curbelo was able to gracefully pirouette through the lane and contort his body for scores in traffic, rise above defenders for mid-range jumpers, or speed by players in the open court for transition buckets. He was able to make something out of nothing time and time again.

“The floaters off of one leg ...,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He got stuck a couple times and made plays. A lot of times you get stuck and that’s the definition of it — like something bad is getting ready to happen. He got stuck a couple times and made a couple incredible shots for them."

That improvisational ability is something Illinois has been lacking outside flashes from Frazier. That ability also makes everyone else on the Illini better. Illinois had 52 points in the minutes he was on the floor and scored only 36 in the 25 he was on the bench. The offense looked drastically different.

Curbelo and Frazier’s ability to both handle the ball takes stress off the rest of the players who are best used in off-ball roles. Cockburn can now get more feeds in pick and rolls with both Frazier or Curbelo and has another lead guard to feed him in the post.

Curbelo's presence allows Illinois’ wings Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams, and combo guard Alfonso Plummer, to operate a lot more off the ball. Plummer and Williams have struggled at times over dribbling and forcing actions, but they won’t be put in as many uncomfortable positions with two guards capable of creating.

Curbelo’s addition makes the team deeper, and his unique skill set simplifies other roles. It’s not an accident Plummer played his best offensively with Curbelo on the floor. He didn’t take as many contested mid-range looks and was able to focus on hitting shots with a couple of dribbles or less, and in that role scored 21 points after halftime.

“I feel like he’s one of the best point guards in the nation,” Plummer said of Curbelo. “He can create a lot of stuff for us and for Kofi. I feel like he brings a lot of attention for teams that’s going to help a lot down the stretch.”

It also takes some of the playmaking weight off Frazier, who is the team’s best defender. When Illinois goes small with three guards — Curbelo, Frazier and Plummer — they have a trio of players who have all scored 20 points or more in a game this season.

Frazier also allows Curbelo to play off the ball during possessions to get back into game shape after so much time off. Underwood said the team will do that while his conditioning improves. Underwood took him out of overtime “because he couldn’t find his lungs.”

The three-guard look might not always work defensively, with Plummer’s size and defensive limitations, but it can throw a unique look to opposing defenses.

“Any time you can have guys who can shoot the way Frazier and Plummer can shoot and they can break you down with their quickness, and now you throw another guy in there with his quickness ... not a lot of people have three perimeter guys who can guard those guys and match up,” Painter said. “It puts us in a real bind.”

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0