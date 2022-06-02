Watch now: An early look at Illinois football's 2023 recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — With the most recent NCAA recruiting evaluation period ending, Illinois is hosting a number of prospects on visits in June as a quiet period begins.

The Illini got off to a strong start in their 2023 class with a commitment from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin, the first four-star and top-250 recruit of the Bret Bielema era.

Since then the program has gotten three more commitments with a large group of visitors planned for this month. Here is a look at the Illini’s current commits and a couple of the prospects making their official visit over the next couple of weeks.

Kaden Feagin, Arthur

Feagin ran for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns as a running back and had 99 tackles as a linebacker — he was one of the top two-way players in the state during his junior season.

He’s listed as an athlete on most recruiting services and would be a big addition to a running back room that already features Chase Brown and Josh McCray.

Illinois beat traditional powers Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami and others for Feagin’s commitment in what has been the biggest recruiting win of Bielema’s tenure for a recruit less than an hour away from Champaign. The coaching staff has had a renewed interest in in-state talent after a lack of local recruits in the final classes under previous coaching staffs. Getting high-level local talents like Feagin is the most reasonable way for Illinois to compete with upper level Power Five programs on the recruiting trail.

Antwon Hayden, East St. Louis

Hayden was a first-team All-St. Louis-area honoree by the Post-Dispatch in his first season with the Flyers. He had 117 tackles and five sacks for an East St. Louis team that was second in Class 6A.

Illinois was one of the first Power Five programs to push forward on Hayde, a top-20 recruit in state. The Illini don’t have a whole lot of depth at linebacker, so he’ll be a welcomed addition.

TJ McMillen, Wheaton

McMillen became the third in-state commit for the Illini in May, and is a top-20 in-state player who chose Illinois over a couple of SEC offers.

He’ll be on the interior of the offensive line with new recruits including Furman transfer Dylan Davis to compete and give that spot depth after the Illini turned to former walk-on tight end Alex Philstrom to join the offensive line and eventually become the starting center.

Malik Elzy, Chicago

Elzy is one of the premier visitors during the next couple of weeks and is a four-star wide receiver from Simeon. Elzy is visiting Illinois this weekend before visiting recent College Football Playoff participant and future Big 12 member Cincinnati the following weekend.

Elzy is a top-400 prospect who would be another local win similar to Feagin if Illinois can seal the deal. It also would come at a position of need with the Illini thin at wide receiver without a lot of experience outside of Isaiah Williams.

Jyaire Hill, Kankakee

Hill is another in-state, four-star prospect who Illinois is competing to land. Hill is a corner from Kankakee who player multiple positions in the secondary and played both ways. He’ll visit Friday along with Elzy and Feagin.

Illinois is competing with Michigan, Washington and Auburn among others. He’s ranked in a similar range as Elzy and would be an intriguing piece for Ryan Walters' secondary.

Cal Swanson, Oklahoma

Swanson was recently given an offer by Illinois and quickly scheduled a visit for this weekend. The quarterback from Oklahoma was given his first FBS offer by Illinois after throwing for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions as a junior.

He’ll be the first scholarship quarterback recruited by offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. after the last class was offered by Tony Petersen and Bielema. He’s a dual-threat with track times of 22.10 in the 200-meter dash and 50.44 in the 400-meter dash that are in line with sprinters on the current Illini track team.

Zachary Amland, New Jersey

Amland is part of a trend of big offensive line commits at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds and is the most recent commit in the 2023 class.

