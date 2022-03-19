Watch now: Alfonso Plummer was ready for his NCAA Tournament moment

PITTSBURGH — Alfonso Plummer had never played in an NCAA Tournament before.

But with the game on the line Friday, the graduate transfer from Utah was tasked with saving a sinking Illinois offense from disaster. The Illini started 0-for-9 from 3 and were down double digits in the second half to 13-seed Chattanooga with the end of the season looking them straight in the face.

Then Plummer finally got the team’s first 3 to fall. The next possession he got another. Then he hit a stepback jumper. All of a sudden it was a one-point game.

“Fonz got hot in the second half,” coach Brad Underwood said.

That heater kept the team in it, and with 12 seconds left Plummer drove to the lane and drew a foul. Down one, two free throws would have given the team the lead.

Plummer nailed both, and a Coleman Hawkins block sealed a 54-53 win to send Illinois to the second round and keep Plummer’s first and final big dance appearance alive. Plummer was the stone-cold killer who put the ball in the basket late with the game on the line.

“I was ready for my moment, and it came,” Plummer said.

Plummer had 13 of his 15 points in that second half to lift the Illini offense. No one else on either team had more than four.

Those 13 points from Plummer all came in the final 12:47, a period where the Mocs mustered just 13 points of their own.

He made all three of Illinois’ 3s, with the rest of the team shooting 0-for-9 from deep. His shotmaking late was the difference in an absolute mess of a game.

That wasn’t there early for Plummer. He had just two points in the first half and started 1-for-3, but he stuck with it and caught fire when it mattered most.

“I'm just playing with confidence,” Plummer said. “Always working out on my shots. I feel like every time I shoot, I feel like it's gonna go in.”

Plummer has been hot and cold this season. After two straight 26-point games and 14 3s in a week, Plummer was 8-for-28 in the three games to start March. He was 2-for-12 in the team’s Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Indiana.

That meant putting up some extra shots during the team’s week off before the tournament.

“I was working out with (assistant coach Tim Anderson) a lot of days before the tournament,” Plummer said. “So I feel like I was ready for the moment.”

If the first round was any indication, that’s the case, and getting Plummer going will be key if the Illini want to progress deeper into the tournament.

The spacing he provides helps Kofi Cockburn get space, and if Trent Frazier and the Illini’s other shooters are cold, then he’s the only perimeter option left. Jacob Grandison returned from a shoulder injury on Friday but didn’t look 100% and played just nine minutes.

Outside of Plummer, the team struggled to score.

“Our offense was anemic,” Underwood said. “We were rushed. We didn't execute anything. In the first half, when we did, we got good looks, but it was a night that ... 3-for-17 from the 3, I hope those don't come along very often. That's not us.”

Despite that, Plummer came through to give the team just enough offense late while it allowed just 20 second-half Chattanooga points.

