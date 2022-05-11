Watch now: Alex Pihlstrom progressing as Illinois' center

CHAMPAIGN — In a grass yard in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Alex Pihlstrom is getting his snaps in.

He’s gotten a chance to get a starting spot on the line as the team’s center, and as a former tight end he needs all the help he can get.

So he’s snapping in his yard, with his mother and his sister helping out as his quarterback or other linemen lined up with him.

If Pihlstrom starts as the team’s center this season, like he did in the spring game and is slated to do, he’ll be at his fourth position with the Illini and will have played at every spot on the offensive line during a career that started with him competing for special teams snaps as a tight end.

That journey and hard work during years buried on the depth chart that included a body transformation have given him a big role since the new coaching staff came in before last season. He’s gotten rave reviews from line coach Bart Miller.

"He had a chip on his shoulder; he thought he should have been playing, and I kind of appreciated that," Miller said. "I liked that. I liked the fact that he came in, he wanted more and thought he deserved more. He worked for more, thought he was better. And so he played with this kind of anger and this chip and swagger when he took to the field.

“I assumed he was a guy that had earned a scholarship and they put him on the line."

Pihlstrom first got his chance on the line during the 2019 season after he impressed coaches in blocking drills. For a tight end that didn’t catch a ton of passes in a wing-T system in high school, it was a doable transition.

“I guess you can go back and tell my coaches thank you for putting me in those indy drills and not having me catch balls because, to be honest, I was probably pretty slow and they just wouldn’t tell me that,” Pihlstrom said.

That transition included a diet change and the need to gain around 70 pounds in a relatively short time during the height of the COVID pandemic. Pihlstrom would have meals every two hours and then bike to his father’s house to lift weights and then bike back to get a workout and exercise since gyms were closed.

"Sometimes I'd eat all the food before the family got the food," Pihlstrom said. "And she's like, 'Oh, I should have ordered more.' I was like, 'You know what, I'll go get some get some more food, so don't worry about it.'

“The first couple months. I'm like, 'Oh wow, I get to eat whatever I want.' I'd be kind of a slob. But yeah, it was definitely harder after the first three or four months just kind of eating right and making sure my mobility and my flexibility was also there."

Pihlstrom did it and has become a key depth piece on the line. With the loss of Doug Kramer, a recent Chicago Bears draft pick, the team needed a new center so Pihlstrom stepped in. For someone who had played offensive line for only a couple of years, it was rocky at first.

“I'll be honest, my first practice was terrible," Pihlstrom said. "Didn't really know what to do. I was kind of all over the place."

But progress soon quickened. Illinois has stuck by him and even though it added a transfer offensive lineman from the portal in Furman lineman Wyatt Davis, there hasn’t been a panic or huge sense of urgency to get another center mostly because of Pihlstrom’s progression.

"It felt so much better the second day, and it just kept building," Pihlstrom said.

So as of now, it looks like Pihlstrom will get the start when the season begins against Wyoming. After years of being a walk-on buried at the end of the depth chart and months working and transforming himself into a new position, Pihlstrom has become a key part of the team on the offensive line.

"I'm glad for every part of the journey from when I wasn't playing my first three years — I knew it was tough and to be honest, I wanted to quit," Pihlstrom said. "I talked to my parents and I'm so glad I stayed with it."

