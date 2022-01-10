Watch now: After early hiccups, No. 25 Illinois has hit its stride heading into Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — After a rough start, it looks like things are starting to click for Illinois basketball in Big Ten play.

The Illini (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten) have won nine of their past 10 and take a four-game win streak to Lincoln for a matchup against Nebraska (6-10, 0-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Illinois has also been flying under the radar, unranked since mid-November until being 25th in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Now the Illini seem to be hitting their stride, and a lot of the recent success is from improved defense. Illinois has kept opponents under 65 points in each of its past four games after an 83-79 loss to Arizona. Illinois has also found its consistent rotation in that time.

"We know Trent (Frazier)'s been there all along," Underwood said. "I think we've seen increased focus and much improvement from (Alfonso) Plummer on that end. And then I think that the combination of Jacob (Grandison) and DaMonte, and Coleman (Hawkins) have done a nice job guarding other team's wing players, and we know that Kofi (Cockburn) probably goes unnoticed and not talked about enough for his defensive presence.

"I think just collectively as a group our chemistry has gotten better."

The defensive side of the ball is what helped Illinois survive at home against Maryland while shooting 8-for-30 from 3 and having Cockburn in foul trouble. Cockburn returned and Illinois won 76-64 for a 4-0 start in Big Ten play that is its best since 2009-10.

Graduate student Da’Monte Williams has been a key piece of that defense as a small-ball four in Illinois' starting lineup. He guarded Maryland big Donta Scott and hindered him enough in the second half to allow Illinois to surge back behind Cockburn. As a 6-foot-3 guard, he’s someone teams with lengthy wings will go after on defense. So far, Williams has been up to the challenge.

"Da'Monte is really strong," Underwood said. "He loves that grit and that grind of doing that. He's also got the length and the foot speed to be able to guard perimeter players as well. His versatility is huge. As a veteran with a lot of experience he knows what's coming."

Nebraska is led by freshman wing Bryce McGowens, who is averaging 15.7 points and is second in the nation in scoring for freshmen. He’ll be a tough defensive matchup for Williams, Grandison or any of the Illinois guards at 6-foot-7. Lat Mayen has played some stretch four and at 6-foot-9, Nebraska will likely have a significant size advantage at the wing spots.

That size hasn’t translated to a lot of success so far for the Cornhuskers, who are 6-10 and off to an 0-5 start in Big Ten play. Nebraska also doesn’t have someone with the same size as Cockburn, so Underwood said Nebraska will likely double- or triple-team him on the interior.

“They’re going to throw the kitchen sink at him,” Underwood said.

That will give Illinois' four guards space to get some open looks off from deep and get back into a shooting rhythm. The Illini are still 20th in the nation in 3-point % (38.78%) after Thursday’s off night.

Illinois will still be without point guard Andre Curbelo, who is yet to return fully to practice. Underwood said he had a minor setback. He hasn’t done a lot “with the ball in his hands” according to Underwood, but has been working on physical conditioning to return to basketball shape.

“I think one of the things that we’re finding out with this process is you can take a step forward and have a couple steps back,” Underwood said. “Everything is predicated for him based on solely his reaction to how he does in a workout and as we progress forward with his workouts and conditioning, how he responds. We’ll keep monitoring it.”

