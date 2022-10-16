Watch now: After another big game, Illinois' Chase Brown is entering the national spotlight

CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown hears the calls from people when he walks down the street. He hears the people chant “Heisman” at him.

That’ll be a tough race for him to win, but through the first seven games for the Illini he’s been their superstar. He leads the FBS in rushing with 1,059 yards and had 44 touches for 233 total yards to give No. 24 Illinois a win over Minnesota.

He’s had over 100 yards rushing in every game this season, with some big performances slipping under the radar because of how common they’ve become.

He’s been breaking Illinois records and is now sixth on the all-time rushing chart. He’s on pace to break the single-season rushing record set by Mikel Leshoure in 2010. He’s in line for all-conference and All-American honors.

His coach and teammates are on the bandwagon and campaigning for him.

"If there's a better player in college football that has had an effect on his program, I'd like to know who it is," coach Bret Bielema said.

"I have been on that," lineman Alex Palczewski said. "I've been knowing that since January."

Players at Illinois have seen that from Brown since he transferred from Western Michigan. Isaiah Williams remembers seeing him on scout team while he was a freshman and Brown had to sit out the beginning of the 2019 season.

"People were saying the same thing, 'He's special,'" Williams said. "Everybody. Everybody was saying he's special. I mean we kind of knew it from like a while ago, the gifts, the unique talents he had."

Palczewski was close with Brown's twin brother Sydney, who committed to Illinois out of high school and started as a defensive back in 2018.

"I had a feeling that if Chase was a shred of Sydney that he was going to be very special," Palczewski said. "The one thing is it's just the work ethic that they've had. Just always constantly getting better. I mean, he's just done a great job of just embracing the role and just doing the best whatever this team needs to do to win."

Brown’s been the workhorse the offense has turned to time and time again. His 44 touches were more than the amount of total plays that Minnesota had Saturday. He’s carried the ball nearly 200 times through seven games.

After his biggest workload of the season, he gets the bye week to prepare for another divisional game.

"Coach B told me before the season I was going to carry the ball a lot," Brown said. "But mainly it's what I do in the moment and how I react to 41 carries — how I treat my body these next two weeks."

That regimen that Brown sticks to with his brother Sydney is strict. It even took Bielema by surprise when he took them out for dinner at Big Ten Media Days.

"We're sitting in the hotel, Italian restaurant, and Syd looked at Chase and he's like, 'Should we get a Coke?'" Bielema said. "I'm like, 'Yeah live on the edge, man.' I got an ice tea. That kind of sums up them in a moment."

Brown will have an opportunity to get more yards on Oct. 29 against a Nebraska team that allows 186 yards per game on the ground. On Nov. 19, he’ll play a top-five team on the road in Michigan where he’ll be on the national stage, especially if Illinois keeps its winning streak going until then.

With that backend of the conference season left, Bielema is trying to state Brown’s case for a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist and for national honors.

"I really have been lobbying for Chase," Bielema said. "I've been reaching out to the people I can. I tell this to most scouts and to the media that grab me, if I was here, in my opinion, for Chase's whole career ... I think he would be right in the thick of the Heisman race as we speak."