Watch now: Addition of Terrence Shannon Jr. latest signal in Illini's changing scheme

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois signed its first transfer of the offseason Tuesday when former Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. put pen to paper.

It was a sizable get for coach Brad Underwood, Shannon started over 50 games for the Red Raiders and is a former third-team All-Big 12 selection in addition to being one of the most talented players in the portal.

"We're talking about one of the elite athletes in America," Underwood said. "We're talking about a guy that is very, very versatile. He's become a much better shooter in college than he was in high school. I think he'll be a mid to high 30s, low 40s (percentage) guy from 3 now as he continues to develop that part of his game. But an elite defender with just great speed, great anticipation, he's got a great feel for the game."

Adding a player like Shannon is also is the latest move that signals a stark change in the Illini's style of play for this season and likely beyond. Shannon is a high-flyer who is most effective playing in the open court and at a fast paced.

That is a similar skill set as the team's other wings, RJ Melendez and Coleman Hawkins especially, posses. A fast-paced style would also be an about face from the slower versions of the Illini that relied on All-American big Kofi Cockburn as a post presence while the team was in the bottom half of the country in pace.

Early signs like the addition of Shannon point to the post-Cockburn era bringing in more speed and versatility.

"I wouldn't be shocked if I play five wings," Underwood said.

A incoming freshman class has more size as well. Point guard Skyy Clark is 6-foot-3 and bigger than past lead guards Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo. Ty Rodgers also has size as another wing at 6-foot-6 or taller.

With 6-foot-3 Da'Monte Williams and 6-foot-1 Alfonso Plummer, nearly all of the lineups the team ran last season had at least three players 6-foot-3 or shorter on the court, occasionally four when Frazier and Curbelo were on the court together.

Now with Shannon and Melendez playing the two or the three, Illinois will rarely have a player under that height when it's on the court unless it's freshman combo guard Jayden Epps off the bench. Illinois will have four players 6-foot-6 or taller in nearly all of its prospective lineups.

"It's been a two year process," Underwood said. "It's something we've been working really hard to do, and literally a three year process going back to Jake and Hutch and that class and obviously this past year, making sure that we're more athletic. The more athletic you are the more versatile you can be."

That means a likely switch to more switching on defense in ball screens. It's a style with longer and more athletic players that mirrors more of what Underwood played with as a coach at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State.

"The versatility that brings for us what we do on the defensive side, it really excites me," Underwood said. "And now all these guys can guard multiple positions and (Shannon), with his physicality, his understanding, he's been a part of elite defensive teams. That really is a great fit for us."

Underwood went back and watched film of other teams in the offseason from the past, including his SFA teams that were 53-1 over three seasons in conference play, for inspiration on how the team will play in a new era without its past superstars.

Those SFA teams has guards and wings like Tomas Walkup that were big guards for the mid-major level and rebounded as well as playing more wide open.

Now with more time in Champaign and a roster that has to be reworked, Underwood can go back to those roots and play a new style.

"You try to pair your current team and roster, what it is right now, with something you've liked over the years and see if it fits and works," Underwood said.

