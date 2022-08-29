Watch now: A fully healthy Illinois recruit Kaden Feagin ready for senior season in high school

ARTHUR — Kaden Feagin came into the season-opener of his senior season a little nervous.

Ankle injuries have lingered for him the past couple of seasons, but any concerns were put to rest after a first drive that ended in him throwing for a touchdown after multiple first-down runs.

A healthy Feagin showcased flashes of athleticism at full health as a quarterback for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. He stiff-armed a defender, rolled out of the pocket and evaded a sea of bodies around him before tip-toeing the sideline and throwing a jump pass 30 yards to teammate Landon Waldrop.

"I feel a lot more comfortable on the field," Feagin said. “... Once like the first drive happened, I was like, 'Oh this is fine.’”

Feagin won’t be a quarterback at Illinois — he and the Illinois staff both see him as a running back once he hits campus. But Feagin's athleticism was a bright spot in a game where Class 2A power and Final Four mainstay Tri-Valley handled Class 1A ALAH 42-7. Feagin had 23 carries for 99 yards and was 5-for-11 passing for 46 yards and a score.

Feagin will complete his senior season as a wildcat quarterback for ALAH before enrolling a semester early at Illinois in the spring. He’ll skip prom and the end of his senior year to get as much of a leg up as he can during spring ball.

"To be honest, it really wasn't that tough (of a decision) for me," Feagin said. "Just knowing how much I love the sport, and how much time I've already put into it. It would just be the best idea for me."

Feagin has been in Arthur since he was a toddler, learning football from roughhousing with his older brothers, growing up and playing with their friends before excelling at his own age group and becoming a can’t-miss Division I prospect.

While other four- and five-star prospects have transferred to bigger prep programs like IMG Academy or bigger area schools in recent years, Feagin wanted to finish his career in the community he’s been raised in.

"I've played with these kids since I was a little kid," Feagin said. "We've always talked about just playing our senior year. I just wanted to stay here and be with the team."

Feagin also is doing some recruiting for the Illini fandom as one of the earlier commits in the 2023 class and as a local star who blossomed an hour down the road from Champaign.

"I mean, he goes to the gas station, and people tell him like, 'Hey, I'm going to your game this week,' and he doesn't even know them,” ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson said. “That's the kind of exposure he's had and people just really buy into that stuff."

On his visit to Illinois, basketball star Kofi Cockburn helped convince Feagin by telling him he could do for Illinois football what Ayo Dosunmu, an Illinois recruit and later All-American, did for Illinois basketball.

Feagin has embraced that role as an example for other in-state recruits and was in attendance for the team’s season opener against Wyoming.

"All the in-state kids are trying to put Illinois back on the map," Feagin said. "I mean, we all believe in what Coach B (Bret Bielema) is doing and I think it's going to show this year."

Now fully healthy, Feagin and the Knights are looking to win their conference and secure a playoff berth.

“I think the sky's the limit,” Jefferson said. “He’s only getting better from here.”