CHAMPAIGN — With the remodeling of the Ubben Complex, Illinois basketball’s practice facility, one of Brad Underwood’s practice fears is now alleviated.

Among a host of changes, bigger courts and a storage room for equipment meant that equipment could be stored, rather than being left in the corner of the practice gym. One of Underwood’s fears was always a player tumbling into a shooting gun or another machine. It happened a couple times, without any serious injuries.

"We were just constantly being guarded about players not running into this machine or the gun or tripping on bags in the hallways," Underwood said. "And now we've got space, and space was the main thing we needed."

Renovations nearly doubled the facility's square footage from 40,000 to 78,000. Ubben was built as one of the first basketball-only facilities in 1998. Illinois wanted to get back on the cutting edge by renovating it, with the priority being space — for the practice courts, but also for offices and other team space.

There's a video board being put together in the middle of a lobby that will have graphics for the coaches and players that walk in, and likely for recruits when they visit as well.

In addition to larger practice courts, there's a bigger weight room that can fit the whole team and has a built-in gymnastics spring floor.

The facelift was put in place with hopes it would help the men’s program compete for longer NCAA Tournament runs and also be a tool to lift the women’s program under coach Shauna Green.

The facility is mirrored, with nearly identical elements on each side: The men’s team has locker rooms and offices on the west wing while the women are on the east side.

"I really am proud of it," athletic director Josh Whitman said during a media tour on Oct. 13. "I think that we got under the roof what we needed to get under the roof in order for the program to take the steps that we expect."

The facility’s cost was $40 million. Whitman said $34 million of that has been raised, and expected to cover the rest with fundraising money as well.

Underwood’s office features a 98-inch television and commemorative basketballs from his conference title wins at Illinois and Stephen F. Austin. It has an open area of meeting space, which Underwood said could be used to talk to recruits at the end of visits.

“I think some people do the bells and whistles and they’re pretty obnoxious. They look good and they sound good and it’s all they are, but they’re of no substance,” Underwood said. “I think we’ve got enough of the bells and whistles and it looks perfect, but it’s just the right mix — this is a basketball facility.”

The recruiting aspect was an important byproduct of the addition. Illinois’ older practice locker room wouldn’t always be shown to recruits. Now it’s got a shiny display and, like the rest of the building, is something the staff will be eager to show off.

“You come to Illinois, we’re going to help you get better,” Underwood said. “You can do that in this facility.”

Without the addition, Illinois has had success on the recruiting trail. On the men’s side, Illinois has two top-75 players in this year’s class in Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry. On the women’s side, Green has gotten a pair of recruits in the past week in top-100 guard Cori Allen and guard Gretchen Dolan.

“We weren’t winning and we didn’t have anything sexy in terms of facilities, in comparison to the people we were recruiting against,” Underwood said. “Now, it’s pretty good. Good luck beating us.”