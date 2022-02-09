Watch now: 4 takeaways from Illinois' loss to Purdue in key Big Ten matchup

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It was a second half where most things that could go wrong for Illinois went wrong.

After Andre Curbelo put the Illini up two at the half, it was all Purdue. Star guard Jaden Ivey led a dominant finish to push the No. 3 Boilermakers to a comfortable 84-68 win over No. 13 Illinois.

Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) had 48 points in the second half with Ivey getting to the basket at will. He scored 22 points of his 26 points in the second half with six assists, orchestrating a devastating offense that Illinois couldn't keep up with.

"If anyone doesn't know what a pro looks like, that's what they look like," Brad Underwood said.

The loss shook up the conference standings by taking Illinois (17-6, 10-3) out of the lead in the Big Ten and putting it in a three-way tie with Purdue and Wisconsin at the top of the conference standings with seven games left.

"We've got to get back to our bases," Trent Frazier said. "I'm not necessarily worried about this one. We're definitely going to learn a lot from this offensively and defensively, but we've just got to continue to move forward and build this team in the right way."

Here are some takeaways from the Illini's loss at Mackey Arena.

Ivey overpowers Illinois

The Illini had possibly their worst defensive half of the season. They allowed 31 points in the first 10:27 of the second half and the Boilermakers didn't let up.

Facing the top-ranked offense in the country will cause challenges, but that level of scoring puts nearly any game out of reach in a hurry. It also showed a completely outclassed Illinois defense for the first time all season.

"They had their night," Underwood said. "They had a really good night. They're the number one offense in the country for a reason. We've got to learn to fight. We've got to find guys that can withstand that. It's really hard."

The Boilermakers hit their season average of 41% from 3 on the nose with a 9-for-22 night from deep, while also shooting identically to their average of 50.8% from the field on the season. The resemblance to their average output was uncanny, with Purdue scoring near its average of 84.5 points a game this season.

The first meeting between the teams included an off-night from Ivey and a game where the Boilermakers force-fed the post. That wasn't the case tonight.

"One thing (Purdue coach Matt Painter)'s done of late is just quit screwing around," Underwood said. "Just give the ball to Ivey and get the hell out of the way and screw all the rest of the guys."

That second half performance continued to show how good Purdue is. It also means there is another gear the Illini need to hit to compete with the nation's top teams if they make a deep run this March.

Cold shooting sinks offense

While the Purdue offense was scorching hot, the Illinois offense went in the opposite direction.

The Illini were 1-of-10 from outside after the break after first half 3s from Alfonso Plummer and inspired play from Curbelo kept the game close early.

Plummer went scoreless after the break and there wasn't a lot of offensive balance for a team that usually thrives on that. Plummer (14 points), Curbelo (15 points) and Kofi Cockburn (18 points) combined for 47 of the team's points 68 points.

Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams combined to shoot 2-for-13 from the field while Jacob Grandison had a tough night as well with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting.

"When Jake and Trent and Da'Monte have a night like they did where we didn't make shots, you're not gonna win," Underwood said.

Curbelo carried the offense for a good portion of the second half, and his performance was one of the few bright spots. He hit some tough turnaround jumpers and penetrated the defense while giving the team the lead at halftime with a coast-to-coast layup. This performance hinted at him coming into his own as he finally gets to full strength.

"We're getting there," Underwood said. "The kid's had five practices literally all season or six. ... His conditioning is coming on a treadmill. It's not coming with timing and game like situations."

Big men stalemate

Foul trouble sunk Kofi Cockburn in the first matchup between the national player of the year candidate and the Boilermakers' center tandem, and Cockburn was able to have an improved outing the second time around.

First-half foul trouble limited his minutes a little, but Cockburn still finished with a line of 18 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

It was an improved outing, but the duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams still had a lot of success. They combined for 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and 2 steals in 36 combined minutes.

It's hard to blame the loss on Cockburn, since the lack of outside shooting and getting double- or triple-teamed didn't do him any favors, but Cockburn and Illinois had another night where they struggled at times on the boards.

Purdue had 11 offensive rebounds including a few that Cockburn couldn't corral. The Boilermakers also outscored the Illini 38-22 in the paint. Illinois got some offensive boards of its own late, but the lack of rebounding and getting beat inside made it impossible to overcome a rough shooting night.

"Really disappointed in our rebounding effort," Underwood said. "We've gotten really soft in that area and non competitive and we've got to get that handled."

Frazier leaves with knock, returns

Frazier left with a knee injury in the second half after knocking knees with Ivey and was helped off by coaches and limped to the bench before returning later in the second half.

The game was already out of reach, but the senior guard wanted to make a statement to his team by returning.

"I tried to at least show a little toughness on a night where things weren't going our way," Frazier said.

Frazier said that he'd be fine ahead of the team's game Sunday against Northwestern in Champaign.

