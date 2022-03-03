Watch now: 4 takeaways from Illinois' late escape vs. Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got the win it needed to keep its Big Ten hopes alive, even though it wasn't pretty.

Da'Monte Williams was the Illini's scoring leader for the first time in his career, with 14 points, and No. 20 Illinois had another game where it got enough stops to make up for a sloppy offensive effort. It allowed just three points over the final 6:02 and beat Penn State 60-55 on Thursday.

Williams had a season-high with four 3s, three rebounds and a pair of assists in 33 minutes.

He got the team across the line with big shots. Averaging 3.8 points coming into the game, he was an unlikely source. He also made some big plays defensively with Trent Frazier to seal the win.

The Illini were also outrebounded 22-9 in the second half. Coach Brad Underwood said the team was flat. It also shot 36% from the field.

Nevertheless, Illinois got the win it needed.

"It's a game that you had to take care of business and we did that." Underwood said.

Illinois (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) needs No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) to lose Sunday to Nebraska (9-21, 3-16) and for the Illini to beat Iowa on Sunday for a conference title share.

Here are three takeaways on an ugly win to keep those slim hopes alive.

Packed-in defense

Williams was a saving grace for an offense that looked lost with the Nittany Lions packing in the paint to take away Kofi Cockburn.

"The men that were guarding us were also guarding Kofi," forward Coleman Hawkins said.

Cockburn only got seven shots, scoring 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He wasn't given much of a chance with Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry admitting that his team wanted to force Williams, Coleman Hawkins or one of the wings to shoot the ball while having multiple players front the post.

"I'm really proud of Kofi. I thought he was tremendous defensively on a night where he wasn't great offensively," Underwood said.

That defense was a look Underwood said the team hadn't seen a lot of, and it forced the Illini into its worst-shooting game of conference play. They were 18-for-50 from the field and 9-for-28 from 3.

"We just got out of sorts," Underwood said. "We let it bother us and we let the ball stop moving."

With the kind of success the Nittany Lions had, teams could try this kind of look going forward with players like Williams playing such a minor offensive role in most games.

"I told our team afterwards, I said, 'There will be three or four games like this in the NCAA Tournament,'" Underwood said.

Williams made those shots, and if him and Hawkins can do that then it kills this strategy pretty swiftly, but it also lead to some stagnation and other issues. Illinois needs to figure those out.

Hawkins makes more winning plays

Hawkins was victim to a bad shooting night, going 1-for-6 and struggling with the defense leaving him open and daring him to shoot.

"I was worried about him mentally playing offense with guys not within 15 feet of him," Underwood said.

That meant he missed the whole second half until Jacob Grandison left with a shoulder sprain with 2:34 left. Hawkins came in cold and got another big offensive rebound late in the game to help seal the win.

"Mentally he stepped up and he's been so good," Underwood said. "... I'm really proud of him he was terrific."

He also iced the game with four free throws late to finish with six points, two offensive rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes.

Illinois hits from the line

One thing that went under the radar was the team's performance at the free-throw line. It was the only place where the offense was efficient with the Illini shooting 15-for-17 from the charity stripe.

It wasn't a big part of the game, but that improved output along with made shots by Williams saved Illinois from an embarrassing upset at home.

Illinois shot 66.8% from the line over its previous 10 games, with Thursday's game being the team's best mark since a Dec. 3 win against Rutgers.

The Illini left a good amount of points at the line in losses to Rutgers and Ohio State over the past couple of weeks, and grabbing those points back will go along way to lift the offense when it struggles.

