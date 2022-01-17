Watch now: 4 takeaways from Illinois' double OT thriller against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its magician back, but it wasn't quite enough.

Andre Curbelo played his first game since Nov. 23, and his mystical hold on State Farm Arena came back when he twisted for a layup that forced overtime. But the No. 25 Illini fell to No. 4 Purdue 96-88 in double overtime on Monday.

"We're pretty good and so are they," Underwood said. "This is the best league in the country. Everybody's got a loss now. We had four last year, went 16-4. Nobody's gonna go undefeated. We can't let one last turn into two but we got better today."

Sasha Stefanovic took control of the game after that for the Boilermakers with 22 points, 19 of them coming in the second half and overtime.

Zach Edey had 20 points in 27 minutes for Purdue and won the battle with Kofi Cockburn, forcing him to foul out in 22 minutes on the floor.

It was a thrilling battle between two of the Big Ten’s top teams, with Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) missing shots at the end of regulation and the first overtime to extend the game.

Illinois (13-4, 6-1) had another rough shooting start before shot making from Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer got the team back into the game. Plummer had a game-high 24 points on 8-for-19 shooting and hit six 3s.

It’s a bump in the road and a tough loss for the Illini, who had a six-game winning streak snapped, with a couple of missed free throws and a couple of defensive lapses in overtime keeping them from a win over a top-five team. A 17-0 Purdue run because of another dry spell for the Illinois offense gave the Illini an 11-point halftime deficit that was ultimately too much to overcome.

It was a test Illinois ended up falling short on, but gives the team a good measuring point for the rest of conference play.

"We didn't do enough little things," Underwood said. "There's situational things that we've got to clean up. We gave a couple layups just off an action that we covered so many times. We gave out backdoor cuts — you can tell they're a veteran team. Purdue is a good basketball team —they're the best basketball team we've played."

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Curbelo's long-awaited return

The big surprise during Monday afternoon was Curbelo in uniform and warming up to get ready to go. He had practiced twice according to Underwood and was finally able to return in the team’s biggest game of the season so far.

He added the element of flair and improvisational ability that the offense lacked, running pick-and-rolls and making cross-court passes while making numerous tough runners in the lane.

He finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes while spearheading the team’s second-half comeback. He penetrated the lane in a way no other guard on the team has.

He had 14 points in the second half, with two buckets in the final 30 seconds to turn a four-point deficit into an overtime game.

“I wish he would’ve stayed out,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Was he jumping rope the whole time?”

The biggest takeaway longterm from this game is that Illinois now has its most dynamic player playing again, and that bodes well for the future no matter what that role is. He played off the bench against Purdue and will play that role for the immediate future while he improves his conditioning returning from a head injury.

"He played way better than I expected," Underwood said. "He played way more than I expected."

Kofi struggles vs. twin towers

The most hyped matchup coming into the game was Purdue’s two bigs of Edey and Trevion Williams vs. Cockburn, and Purdue winning that matchup decisively went a long way in determining the outcome.

Cockburn finished with 10 points with five rebounds in 22 minutes while Edney had eight boards and two blocks with his 20 points and Williams had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, with his playmaking carrying the offense in the extra periods.

Cockburn has struggled relatively in the team’s two top-10 matchups with 13 points against Arizona on 5-of-15 shooting. He was 3-of-9 from the field Monday and was outmuscled by Edney.

"I think tonight it was just a night he didn't get in a very good rhythm," Underwood said," The early fouls and you know when you don't play in a rhythm and you sit for a long period of time — and you know I made a decision. He'd sat so long in the first half when he got his third I was gonna leave him out there and, you know, we were unfortunate he got his fourth — but you have those games occasionally."

Cockburn has been the team’s best player this season, but he'll need to bounce back and improve against top competition if Illinois wants to compete against the country’s top teams and reach its ceiling come March.

“We’re never gonna get where we’re gonna go with him sitting 30 minutes,” Underwood said.

Bosmans Verdonk emerges

Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk was sprung into action with the early fouls on Cockburn and Omar Payne, who played only one minute after picking up a flagrant and a double technical with Trevion Williams in the first half.

Bosmans Verdonk responded with some great defense on Williams and Edey, giving them the biggest resistance they faced all night. He played 20 minutes after playing 12 combined minutes over the past five games.

"I'm here to play my role and my role is to step in and provide a spark whenever it is needed," Bosmans Verdonk said.

Illinois already boasted frontcourt depth with Cockburn, Payne and Coleman Hawkins, who only played four minutes because he had the flu, but another piece has been added to that mix. Bosmans Verdonk gave Illinois vital minutes. and while he won’t play a bunch, Illinois knows it can count on him to play more important minutes this season if bigs get in foul trouble.

"I thought the job (Bosmans Verdonk) did was about everything that we want our program to be about, the fight, the competitiveness," Underwood said.

