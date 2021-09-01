Watch now: 3 things to know about Illinois ahead of its game against Texas-San Antonio

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski wasn't expected to play last week against Nebraska. But when starter Brandon Peters was sacked and left the game with a left shoulder injury in the first quarter, Sitkowski was quickly thrust from backup to QB1.

The Rutgers transfer played well in his Illini debut, completing 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 30-22 victory over the Huskers.

This week, he will most likely make his first Illinois start against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday at home as Peters works his way back to full strength. First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema hasn't officially named Sitkowski the starter, but the fourth-year quarterback appears to be trending in that direction.

When asked about the opportunity to take the reins and receive more practice reps this week, Sitkowski remained even-keeled.

"Nothing's changed, it's the same," Sitkowski said Tuesday. "(Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) does a great job getting every single quarterback ready so nothing's changed. We all approach it the same way."

Sitkowski started 15 games in three seasons at Rutgers. He started 11 as a true freshman in 2018, becoming the third quarterback to do so in program history.

When Sitkowski became available in the NCAA transfer portal, Bielema thought he would be a good fit at Illinois because of his experience and personality, which have already paid off.

"He's a guy that was just impressive once he got here, so I wasn't gonna be surprised at all if Art was put in the moment about how he handled the moment," Bielema said Monday. "I didn't know how he was gonna play (against Nebraska), but I knew the handling of it wouldn't be an issue. It's just his demeanor. He's so serious, but also has a good light to him."

While Sitkowski appreciates the praise from his coaches and teammates for his performance against the Huskers, he made it clear Tuesday that he's already moved on.

"It's just one game," Sitkowski said. "We gotta look forward to UTSA. It's a long season, we got a lot of things we gotta do. ... That game's behind us."

Kramer paves the way

Center Doug Kramer Jr. will continue paving the way for Sitkowski, following a strong performance of his own in the season opener.

"Kramer actually had 19 knockdowns as an offensive lineman, which is the most I've ever seen in my coaching career," Bielema said.

Kramer anchored the Illini's offensive line on three touchdown drives against Nebraska, including one that lasted 8 minutes and 4 seconds in the third quarter.

He credited his success to offensive line coach Bart Miller's game plan, but still pointed out ways that he and the rest of his unit can improve. Illinois gave up three sacks to the Huskers, two on Peters and one on Sitkowski.

"Just a few protection mistakes, a few things that we had to clean up and we got it sorted out pretty quickly. But at the end of the day, things like that can't happen," Kramer said. " ... We got a great challenge coming up with UTSA. They got a really good D-line, they got a big nose guard who's pretty quick, they got some defensive ends that can do some stuff. So it's a really good defense, and we're gonna definitely have to be up to the challenge."

Freshman flashes potential

Tahveon Nicholson didn't play at all last year during the Illini's eight-game season.

This year, the redshirt freshman finally made his college debut against Nebraska. And not only did he get in, he registered two pass breakups for the first stats of his career.

Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said he was thrilled with what he saw in Nicholson's limited action.

"The kid is a shining star. He has ability, he has a ton of ability." Henry said. "(Since) he's a freshman, I gotta kind of keep spoon-feeding him to not let him get (overwhelmed). He may not be one of those guys where you're gonna take every rep in a game, but those small reps are so pivotal for him and his confidence. To see a kid have early success, I think it's just gonna permeate into the rest of the season."

