Watch now: 3 takeaways from Illinois' win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois' closer flexed on another Big Ten opponent, with Trent Frazier's late 3 sealing the win, but the Illini also got the bounce-back game it needed from its star Kofi Cockburn.

Cockburn had 27 points and seven rebounds with a pair of steals in 34 minutes, looking like his physical and dominant self after a 12-point, three-rebound performance against Ohio State.

That performance against the Buckeyes prompted a two-hour film review between Cockburn and coach Brad Underwood. Cockburn responded with a resounding win in his matchup against fellow star big Hunter Dickinson.

"We had a nice conversation," Underwood said. "... His intent for all the little things was better today than I've seen it maybe all year, in a long time. His attention to all the little things was great."

Cockburn was 11-for-15 from the field while Dickinson was 4-for-13 with 13 points. That advantage down low was key in the second half as Illinois held on to a 93-85 win to keep its Big Ten title hopes alive.

It was an ideal response for Cockburn that he credited partially to that session with Underwood.

"I love that pressure," Cockburn said. "I love that when he forces me to be uncomfortable. It's been a really good relationship ... we push each other to make each other better."

Cockburn played one of his better games of the season, and that's the way he'll need to play for Illinois to make the kind of run it wants later in the season.

Curbelo's swagger back

Andre Curbelo played at his own pace Sunday.

He navigated the pick and roll well, slithering and changing speeds to get to the bucket for multiple layups in traffic. He looked comfortable and also doled out some important passes.

He made an impact with 12 points and three assists in 20 minutes and was the change of pace the team needed at times offensively in the second half. That performance had Underwood with a smile on his face in the postgame presser.

"Andre Curbelo was 'Belo. The one that we all know," Underwood said. "He was special today."

Curbelo has gone through a long return process after a concussion and a case of COVID, and it looks like he's finally getting his legs back under him.

It wasn't the role envisioned for him, but he's back being the spark plug sixth man he was last season during a March run.

"I'm at the point where I've been hurt and I haven't played a lot so I can't really be expecting much," Curbelo said. "I'm just coming in with my mental (state) free and not expecting anything and just playing as hard as I can."

There was a scare when Curbelo went down with a neck injury after running into a screen, but he returned to the game later and felt fine. He'll get looked at again.

"I was a little bit worried," Curbelo said. "... Hopefully I wake up tomorrow and am just like I am now."

Curbelo coming back and potentially hitting his stride gives Illinois a weapon it didn't have for a large chunk of the season, and is a big piece going forward.

Offense getting into flow

Illinois got a big first half from Alfonso Plummer, then it got a big second half from Cockburn.

Mix in a dagger 3 and 17 points from Frazier and performances from Curbelo and others, and the team looked like a force to be reckoned with offensively with a lot of its pieces functioning in harmony.

"I think we're getting close to the team that we've got to be down the stretch," Curbelo said.

Illinois had its highest-scoring game in conference play or against any power conference team this season. It shot 56.7% from the field with only nine turnovers. The outcome was a scoring pace that the Wolverines weren't able to keep up with.

This season's main theme for Illinois has been its absence of major pieces, it still didn't have fringe rotation players Austin Hutcherson or Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk, and it's not clear if the team will ever be at full strength. Sunday's performance showed what that might look like, and that the team is as close to that as it's been since the preseason.

The team might get everyone back and has a chance to peak at the right time.

"The vision is definitely coming in now," Cockburn said. "This is exactly what we knew we were capable of doing. We know we have a deep team and we have talented players all around. This is definitely a huge step but we want it to become something bigger."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0