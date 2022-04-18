 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL

Watch now: 2024 guard ZZ Clark, brother of Skyy Clark, commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark, the younger brother of class of 2022 guard Skyy Clark, committed to Illinois on Monday.

Clark's commitment means Illinois has the most commitments in the country in 2024, with four-star forward Morez Johnson committing earlier this year. Johnson is a top-40 player in the class from Chicago's St. Rita.

Clark plays at Windemere Prep in Florida. He is unrated with most services without full rankings for the 2024 class, but he chose Illinois over offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Creighton and other high major schools.

Illinois has two of the four committed players in the 2024 class, and getting two early commitments helps them follow this year's top-10 recruiting class. 

