Warren Hood retiring as Illinois athletics Deputy AD after 36-year tenure

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois deputy athletics director Warren Hood will retire at the end of April, the athletic department announced Monday.

Hood has worked for the university for 36 years, including six as the department's second in command under athletics director Josh Whitman.

“It has truly been an honor to spend my entire career at the University of Illinois,” Hood said in a news release. “I was introduced to Fighting Illini athletics at a young age, growing up in Urbana and attending sporting events with my dad. My dream was to work for the athletic department and that was fulfilled with 36 wonderful years. The decision to retire was very emotional and difficult for me. This department has been my second family. I have always enjoyed being a part of a team and will miss the daily interactions with my colleagues and our student-athletes."

Hood, a Illinois and Urbana High School graduate, was influential in the renovations of Memorial Stadium and directed the renovation of the State Farm Center that included securing the naming rights. At the time the deal was the most expensive naming rights deal for a collegiate venue in the country at $60 million. He also was involved in the construction of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football facility and the track and field and soccer stadium, Demirjian Park.

“Warren Hood retires as one of the most influential, impactful figures in Fighting Illini Athletics history,” Whitman said in a news release. “For nearly 40 years, he has served in progressively prominent leadership roles, culminating with him being my most trusted adviser for these last six years. He led the two most ambitious, expensive building projects in University history — the renovations of both Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center. He secured what was then the most lucrative corporate naming agreement in college sports, to rename State Farm Center. And he was highly involved in the search process that brought us Bret Bielema."

