BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Despite a second straight loss, Brad Underwood had a positive outlook.

Without its leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois took No. 14 Indiana down to the wire. It led for 26:01, including the entirety of the second half until the final 30 seconds. Those proved to be the most important, with Indiana closing the game by scoring six of the final seven points in its 71-68 win over the Illini.

“I'm a much bigger believer in our team right now than I have been at any point this season,” Underwood said.

With Shannon in concussion protocol, it's unclear when he’ll return for Illinois, which returns to the court after a quick turnaround Monday to host Minnesota at 8 p.m.. He was put into protocol after the loss to Penn State on Tuesday, and in the Illini’s first game without him they got 24 points from Matthew Mayer, his second highest total of the season. Jayden Epps was also in double figures with 12 points and had three steals.

"We don't know anything about Terrence," Underwood said. "He's in concussion protocol. (Our) leading scorer, one of our best defenders and to see Matt Mayer step up, to see Jayden Epps play great. And then I think everybody who knows anything about the game of basketball saw Luke Goode's value today."

The biggest surprise of the day was Goode. He played 15 minutes in his first two games returning from injury, but without Shannon he played 23. He finished with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with two assists, two rebounds, a block and a steal.

It was a version of Goode that was closer to the one Illinois planned to have before some bad preseason fortune.

"I don't want to look back, but there's a reason he started in our scrimmage against Kansas," Underwood said. "I mean, he's that valuable. We didn't have that and he's a guy that has had to stay patient. He's very cerebral. He's very smart. He's got good feel. He's an elite shooter and we've missed that."

It also got a game with Mayer as the far-and-away primary offensive option. Him and Shannon have shared those duties this season, and with Mayer being aggressive he was able to get downhill and finish more around the rim, including a dunk that stretched the lead to nine in the second half.

“Other than Trayce (Jackson-Davis) he was the best player on the court today,” Underwood said.

Those performances didn’t completely overshadow Shannon’s absence. Against a top-15 team, Illinois’ offense did struggle at times down the stretch. They managed one field goal in the final six minutes and shot 9-for-26 in the second half. Mayer cooled off, and they couldn’t rely on Shannon getting downhill for late offense.

"I thought we did a good job, but Terrence is an amazing player. I think he does such a good job in transitioning, he does such a good job in so many aspects of the game," Mayer said. "So we were definitely missing him today."

Illinois also had to rely even more on its freshman. Ty Rodgers had another strong game defensively and on the glass, but he sent Jalen Hood-Schifino to the free throw line with 30 seconds left contesting his elbow jumper.

Jayden Epps had nine second-half points and got to the rim again, but missed a free throw that would have given Illinois a chance to tie the game with 16 seconds left.

Illinois still had a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, and it could be argued that Indiana’s 18 second-chance points were more of a factor, but those plays loomed large, especially two weeks after another road loss in crunch time at Iowa.

"I think we're getting more comfortable in them," Underwood said about late-game moments. "... You've got to be in those moments. Jayden Epps will step up to the free throw line and make them. Ty won't foul the next time. Those are freshmen playing in crunch time in Assembly Hall in a Big Ten game."

Underwood and Illinois saw some silver linings with a performance on the road that was a far cry from the blowout loss in Champaign a month ago. Illinois knew all week it would be without arguably its best player, and was 30 seconds away from grabbing a road upset.

"Losing a scorer like that, one of the best shooting guards in the country, It's got to be tough but we knew that going ahead," Goode said. "We gameplanned for it. We knew that Matt would have to score the ball, Coleman (Hawkins) would have to step up, I'd have to hit a couple of shots."

The performance also could point to Illinois being able to reach a new level if Shannon can re-enter the mix with a healthy Goode and some other improving pieces.

"I still believe we're one of the best teams in the country," Mayer said. "I think we can play with anybody."

PHOTOS: Illinois falls at Indiana Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball APTOPIX Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball Illinois Indiana Basketball