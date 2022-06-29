Ubben basketball complex nearing completion, Illinois athletics likely in red in 2021

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman needed a reminder during basketball season.

The Illini were on their way to winning a Big Ten championship, and had a football season that was a step forward under new coaches. A successful year eventually meant Whitman, Brad Underwood and others got extensions to keep them in Champaign for the long term.

“After one of the games this season, somebody I trust grabbed me in the tunnel and said, ‘You realize we’re living in the best of times?’ I think sometimes we miss those moments as they’re happening because we’re so committed to looking forward,” Whitman said. “Every once in a while, we’ve got to take a moment and recognize these opportunities as they happen.”

The Iowa win later that season was a highlight in the athletic year and one Whitman also referenced as a day he’ll remember for decades.

Whitman also emphasized the need for the department to embrace those feelings while also avoiding complacency. Part of his role in that has been the athletic department overseeing facility improvements.

The Ubben practice facility will be completed in phases and give the basketball teams an updated practice facility after the men won a conference title, with the teams being able to return to the practice courts in late August before the full opening in October.

“It will be one of, if not the finest basketball facilities in the country,” Whitman said.

That new facility is the latest of a number of improvements the athletic department has made since Underwood was hired. During that time the program has undergone a large competitive facelift going from the bottom of the Big Ten to two seasons with a pair of conference titles.

“When I think about my role in college athletics, relative to our basketball program, we’re generally the bulldozers,” Whitman said. “Our job is to clear the path in front of our coaches and our student-athletes, to allow them to go all gas, no brakes all the time. I feel like in the first handful of years there were some large obstacles to our success: facilities, staffing, resource items. We’ve been able to, I think through the work of many, clear that road.

Whitman has been overseeing changes to other facilities as well. He wanted a $200 million renovation to Memorial Stadium, but with a big change in finances over the past couple of years, he’s pivoted to “incremental improvements” over the next couple of years.

Those updates include changing lightings and TVs in the stadium and east hall while replacing boarded up windows and powerwashing the bowl seating.

Baseball and softball will also have new indoor complexes for practice while an indoor golf facility is complete with the new Adkins golf course.

Whitman supports changes

Other Power Five conferences like the ACC and Pac-12 have gone the route of pod scheduling instead of having divisions.

That means teams play the same three opponents each season with different conference foes supplementing the rest of the conference schedule each season instead of having the majority of opponents being the same interdivisional rivals.

Whitman likes the current system. He has said one of his favorite football moments from last season was the upset win over division rival Minnesota. He also would be open to a change to pod scheduling if that is the route the conference needed to go.

“I like geographic rivalries,” Whitman said. “I like the tradition that we have in the Big Ten West. That said, I think that as a conference, we have a long history to be part of our foundational principles, our core pillars, has been a willingness on the part of institutions to set aside their own campus-based best interest to do what is in the best interest of the conference.”

Another year in the red

Whitman said the deficit for the athletic department in the fiscal year of 2020 was $14.5 million while the department will operate in a deficit that is likely to be smaller this fiscal year.

The department made cost-cutting measures to lessen the financial impact as much as they could, with a vast majority of collegiate athletic programs also being in the red because of changes and COVID restrictions that affected attendance and other revenue streams.

The athletic department is paying back that debt through a payment plan with the university that Whitman said is structured similar to a mortgage with a fixed interest rate and installments over a long period of time.

Hockey wasn’t feasible

Those COVID-induced financial shortfalls were the largest reason the school stopped pursuing hockey.

Whitman said the department was set and ready to sign off and announce the new program before the pandemic, but the drop in revenue as well as the increase in construction costs — Whitman referenced a 30% increase for the building of the discussed downtown arena — made it too much of a risk in the current climate.

“it felt like we'd reached the point where more than anything else, we just needed a decision,” Whitman said. “And we had put so many things behind the hockey decision, trying to wait and see what the direction was going to be and what that facility could mean, not just to hockey, but to a number of our other sports. We needed to make a call and I couldn't responsibly give the answer that I wanted. I wanted it to be yes. My heart said, say yes, my head said we shouldn’t do it. At least not right now.”

Illinois put significant investment into researching the viability of a program, meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and other industry leaders. It likely won’t be on the table anytime soon, but in a world where the athletic department has more stable revenue and manageable costs, it could become a consideration in the distant future.

“Would we ever reconsider? Of course,” Whitman said. “If the landscape were ever to change or a compelling piece of information were to come forward.”

