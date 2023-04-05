CHAMPAIGN — Tyler Strain hadn’t had much collegiate experience when Illinois entered the home stretch of the 2022 season, but a couple of injuries at cornerback meant he was thrust into play.

Strain played almost exclusively on special teams in the Illini’s first eight games, then played some snaps on defense in four of the final five.

He had a pass defended coming off the bench against Michigan State, while he was put in for extended time against Purdue once Taz Nicholson went down with what ended up being a season-ending wrist injury.

Strain had a pick against the Boilermakers, and had another one against Northwestern after missing a game against Michigan with a concussion.

Then he started the bowl game with Xavier Scott, and Illinois held the Mississippi State offense to 13 points in a narrow loss.

Strain finished with a pair of picks, five passes defended and 14 tackles, 12 of those coming in his final three appearances. He got his feet wet and quickly found his footing.

"It was like a really big step for me, because I feel like everything has slowed down for me and I proved to myself that I can play in the Big Ten and I can play college football, and I can just start," Strain said.

Now, Strain has a chance to have that role for the whole season as one of the players battling for the starting cornerback spot opposite Taz Nicholson. Junior college transfer Kaleb Patterson and others will compete for the spot as well.

"We approach everything like it's game day," Strain said. "Especially practice and watching film, everything's competitive. Everybody in this room, and I know we have a lot of young guys, but we're all hungry. We're all competitive. We want this more than anything. We want to uphold that standard."

Both Nicholson and whoever starts at the other cornerback will be next in line behind the impressive trio of Devon Witherspoon, Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs. When Witherspoon hears his name called early in April’s draft, he’ll be the third Illini corner on an NFL roster in three years.

"Taz used to always tell me it’s a big door and we’re all just taking our turns walking through it," Strain said. “I know every time I step out on that field I have to uphold that standard. I have to uphold that we’re the No. 1 defense in the world. I’m super excited for what the season holds for us.”

Strain got his foot in that door with his performances at the end of last season, showing the promise that head coach Bret Bielema saw when he kept Strain as part of the 2021 recruiting class when he was hired.

"T-Strain has been one of the guys that I'd love to see grow over the last year-and-a-half," Bielema said. "... You could see early on he had talent and then really over the last year he's just really grown off the field, which you've now seen carry on the field."

Bielma, defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry have each built a rapport with Strain. Fenelus and Strain have gotten along quickly. Fenelus was also a little undersized as a corner but put together All-Big Ten seasons at Wisconsin under Bielema.

During his spring break, Bielema got a 6:30 a.m. missed call from Strain.

There was a bit of internal panic, but that was solved when Bielema called him back, and found out Strain had called to express appreciation for the work the coaching staff had put in with him over the past couple of years.

"T-Strain just naturally has gravitated to some of his coaches that have shown him how he can play and a lot of good results," Bielema said.

