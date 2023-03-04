CHAMPAIGN — Over the summer, Illinois tried putting Ty Rodgers at point guard.

Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff envisioned him there for stretches, but early in the season that changed, with the team having other options. Rodgers' role became primarily as a wing player.

"We thought (point guard) was going to be a position that was very natural for him," Underwood said. "As it turned out, it was a benefit to him that we did that then. It wasn't at the time."’

Now, that’s shifted more into focus with Illinois becoming thinner at point guard. Jayden Epps is “progressing” with his concussion after being released from the hospital, Underwood said. He won’t play or make the trip when Illinois ends its regular season at Purdue at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

With the loss of Epps and Skyy Clark leaving the team early in conference play, Illinois is without two of its freshman point guards. That’s where Rodgers comes in. He had been put in to play point guard in spurts in recent weeks, but has become a primary option recently.

"Since I was little I've always practiced being a guard. I've always had guard skills. I've always been handling the ball," Rodgers said. "I think my IQ was something that was higher, and I could always find open people. So that's just something that I continued to grow. My senior year at Thornton, I kind of played a little bit of everything."

Rodgers has been the Illini’s jack-of-all-trades. He’s played nearly every position and been in a variety of different roles, first as a rebounder and finisher off the bench who was an energizer to now acting as the team’s primary point guard and playing a season-high 33 minutes in the team’s double overtime win over Michigan.

"He's such an instinctive passer," Underwood said. "He's very good in both screens with that, because he's got great strength and pace and size at 6-foot-7."

A big reason that Illinois could play the lineup it did with Rodgers at the one is the spacing and versatility Coleman Hawkins offered at the five. Illinois isn’t small, but Hawkins playing as a “small-ball” stretch-five to bring opposing bigs away from the basket helps give the offense space with a point guard who isn’t a threat from outside at this point in his career.

Hawkins also helps the offense run, pointing out defensive actions and directing players at the start of a good portion of Illini possessions. He didn’t put up monster numbers, but his ability to pair as a four-man with Dain Dainja and to be a stretch-five means Illinois can play two different ways. Hawkins was on the floor for a career-high 49 minutes against the Wolverines.

"Coleman finds things naturally," Underwood said. "Coleman finds flares, he finds the right screens. He knows the right play to make. He's very instinctive; our guys are very comfortable with him. And then more importantly, he can space and even though he didn't have to shoot it the other night, we all know he's capable of making five, six, seven, threes in the game and he's a very good driver. He's vital."

Hawkins directed a lot of the traffic offensively, while Rodgers spent some time running the show. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer had the ball down the stretch and especially in crunch time, but Rodgers attacked the rim and ran a lot of pick-and-roll actions throughout the night.

"I think that's always been something that I could do," Rodgers said. "I mean, I played point guard for most of my time throughout high school. So I feel like it was always something I could do. I was really just waiting on coach for what he wanted for this team. And now it's time to implement that into our rotation, so I think it's been good."

The lineup Underwood envisions is built around players like Rodgers who are big wings, can handle the ball and play different positions.

The lineup with Rodgers at point and Hawkins in the middle, where each player is between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-10, had been in the works.

"It's what we've tried to recruit to," Underwood said. "That's been the whole plan all along from day one is to be big without having a dominant (big), you know having a Zach (Edey) or a Kofi (Cockburn) and those guys are very, very hard to find."

