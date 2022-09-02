Turnovers too much to overcome in Illinois' loss to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois got stop after stop to bail out turnovers or points left on the board by the offense in the red zone, but in the final minute the defense finally broke.

A 1-yard score by Indiana back Shaun Shivers capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive in 2:16 that gave Illinois a 23-20 loss on the road to start conference play.

A last-gasp drive by the Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) offense failed and was a culmination of an evening where drops, multiple fumbles, an interception, a failed 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line and a potential touchdown by Brian Hightower being ruled incomplete left too many points on the board.

Illinois outgained Indiana 448-362, but those mistakes and four turnovers proved costly.

It looked like a Kendall Smith interception and a Hightower score gave Illinois the momentum back with a 17-16 lead at the beginning of the second half, but Chase Brown couldn’t haul in a backwards pass that ended a drive in the red zone near the end of the third quarter and the teams stayed scoreless from there until a Caleb Griffin field goal with 2:16 left in the fourth.

Indiana (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) drove down the field, reigniting a passing offense that got points through big plays.

Indiana had five throws of 15 yards or more for a combined 172 yards. Those, mainly a 52-yard score from Connor Bazelak to DJ Matthews in the middle of the second quarter, masked an absent run game and a number of incompletions, and the Hoosiers got just enough points.

A deep ball on Indiana’s third play from scrimmage, a 40-yard pass from Connor Bazelak to Cam Camper, set up a 39-yard field goal to give IU a 3-0 lead with 10:03 left in the first. Williams answered with a 5-yard score with 6:22 left in the first to put the Illini up 7-3.

Matthews' score gave the Hoosiers a 10-7 lead with 10:43 left in the second before Illinois drove down the field to answer. Hightower jumped up and grabbed a ball in the air before wrestling with an Indiana defensive back for it in the end zone. It bobbled free in the air and Hightower grabbed it again.

Referees ruled it incomplete before and after a review and Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin hit a 29-yard field goal to tie it at 10 with 7:01 left in the half.

Indiana hit on a couple more deep shots to set up field goals, while the Illini had a pair of drops kill a drive near midfield. That gave Indiana a 16-10 lead at the break.

Smith’s pick and Hightower getting in the end zone gave the Illini the momentum. Illinois’ defense held Indiana scoreless for the first 14:37 of the second half, but an interception by DeVito with 5:54 left was a third-straight drive that got inside the Indiana red zone that ended without any points. A fumble on the final play of the game was the Illini's fourth turnover and meant another close loss for an Illinois team that dropped four games by seven points or less last season.