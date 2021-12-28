Tupper: Can Andre Curbelo fit in with 'reimagined' Illinois when teams returns?

There was a script that loosely mapped out the way this Illini basketball season was supposed to go and almost immediately Brad Underwood was forced to crumple it into a ball, set it on fire and hunt for a new script writer.

After a brief search, he hired himself.

Between Kofi Cockburn’s three-game suspension, Andre Curbelo’s concussion and assorted other injuries and encounters with the flu, Illinois has been forced to reinvent itself in order to survive.

That might require a whole new re-write now that COVID-19 issues have cancelled one game and could mess with others.

So far though, we’ve become used to Trent Frazier playing out of position as the lead point guard. Alphonso Plummer has handled the ball more than expected while emerging as a lethal 3-point threat with unlimited range. Jacob Grandison is the quiet assassin, shooting 51 percent from 3 and widening Illinois’ long-range shooting circle that has punished teams who become too preoccupied with wrecking ball Kofi Cockburn on the inside.

Illini fans rejoiced to see Missouri feel the sting of Illinois inside-outside punishment in the Braggin’ Rights beatdown in St. Louis.

Until otherwise determined, Big Ten play is set to resume Sunday at Minnesota.

But looming in the background is the intriguing unanswered question that Underwood will have to confront: How does he handle the return of point guard Andre Curbelo when — and if — it happens?

Oddly, Curbelo has become a bit of a polarizing figure for Illini fans. Prior to the season, he was mostly viewed as a crafty savior who would help ease the substantial loss of Ayo Dosunmu. He was on some pre-season All-American lists and early NBA mock draft boards.

Clever with the ball and creative scoring in traffic, Curbelo would orchestrate the offense that runs through Cockburn.

Then Curbelo angered fans when he appeared to try to do his job, Dosunmu’s job and more. He made 4 of 18 shots and turned the ball over 7 times in a loss to Marquette, a game that completed Cockburn’s suspension.

Curbelo was 4 of 12 shooting with 5 turnovers in an ugly loss to Cincinnati. And his final game came in a victory over Kansas State on Nov. 23.

Since then, he has missed seven straight games with what we’ve been led to believe are bothersome symptoms that persist following a concussion.

Let’s assume Curbelo will eventually be cleared to return.

Does Underwood simply push him back into the starting lineup, knocking one of the current starters back to the bench?

Does he ease him back into action a bit at a time? That’s possible because Curbelo no doubt has conditioning issues to resolve before he can go full speed for extended periods.

Does he sit Curbelo down and have a talk about his style of play? Does he put the brakes on Curbelo’s 3-point shooting? He’s 2 of 12 this season and 7 of 43 for his two-season Illini career. That’s 16.2 percent, which by anyone’s count is a bad bet.

One reason Illinois has been such a dangerous 3-point shooting team is not only because of the number of shots it makes, but because it has the right people taking those shots. All indications are that Curbelo is not in the same 3-point shooting league as Grandison, Plummer and Frazier, and, when stationary and unrushed, Da’Monte Williams.

And then there’s the matter of team chemistry. Change the lineup and you change the chemistry. And from this viewpoint, the Illini team chemistry has been outstanding in this re-invented form. Credit Underwood and his staff for nurturing that along.

Ideally, the return of a player with Curbelo’s talent would only make the Illini stronger. And you’d think if nothing else it would better prepare the Illini for facing pressure defenses that are sure to come from the wave of smart Big Ten game-planning that awaits.

For this team to reach its top potential, Curbelo returns soon and eases into a role that includes his understanding that he doesn’t need to force the issue. Calm, crafty play with restrained 3-point shooting sounds like the winning formula to me.

Underwood’s reimagined Illini have found something intriguing. Getting a healthy Curbelo to add to it could include some growing pains. Let’s hope COVID is not a persistent part of that.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com.

