CHAMPAIGN — Illinois lost the commitment of transfer point guard Jeremiah Williams on Friday, he announced on his Twitter page.

Illinois now has an open scholarship, but loses its most experienced point guard addition in next season’s recruiting class.

Williams was a second-time transfer from Iowa State after having interest in the Illini last summer as a transfer from Temple. He chose the Cyclones before re-entering the portal this summer. His initial commitment to Illinois came on June 1.

He’d need to get a waiver to be immediately eligible this season at his new destination and is coming off an achilles injury that ended his previous season.

The Illini currently have Niccolo Morietti, Sencire Harris and incoming freshman Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn as the only point guards on the roster, though Ty Rodgers could play there and Terrence Shannon Jr. played spot minutes as a lead guard last season. They also have a spot to enter into the portal and possibly address that need with a more experienced option.

