As an under-recruited prospect out of South Dakota, Tip Reiman was just searching for an opportunity.

At Illinois he’s gotten it and taken advantage as the starting tight end, so much so that he’s on the radar of NFL scouts and on the preseason Mackey Award List, an award given to the best tight end in college football each season.

"That's just a foot in the door just like I had here," Reiman said.

Reiman views those opportunities the way his original one at Illinois was as a walk-on. The recognition he’s gotten is proof of him bursting through that door after grabbing hold of snaps at the tight end spot the past two years.

“Everything’s a walk-on opportunity, honestly,” Reiman said. “Just never ever getting comfortable with any of that because it means honestly nothing right now. Just continuing to grind like I always have since freshman year and much past that. Just continuing to do the same things with new intent and just making sure I’m checking the boxes and getting everything out of every single day that I can. I think that stuff is really cool. It’s awesome to be noticed because that’s something I didn’t have in recruiting prior to college, but it’s definitely something I don’t focus on or relish in.”

What Reiman is focusing on is honing his pass-catching skills and building on his previous couple of seasons. He watched the 2014 Seattle Seahawks film and film of 49ers star George Kittle to help him as a blocker and with footwork but got to see some route-running and pass-catching inspiration from a fellow tight end in person.

When Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in Champaign last season, Hawkeyes tight end Sam Laporta was able to have his way with the Illini secondary at times, beating future NFL players Sydney Brown among others.

“I used to go against them every day, so I was l like, ‘He must be doing something I’m not doing, so what is that?’ Just learning from good guys for sure.”

As a future second-round NFL Draft pick, Laporta was able to have success against the Illini in a way few others did. Reiman wants to unlock that.

Reiman has been one of the Illini’s best blockers and wants to be able to be more of a dual-threat.

“I think it was clear I was only a good pass catcher last year. I want to make the leap from good to great,” Reiman said. “Run blocking a couple years ago I was just OK. I went to good, and I feel like I’m inching on that excellent level. I take pride in both factors of the game so just stretching myself in all of those areas.”

Reiman’s continued improvement will give the Illini’s new quarterback an improved weapon in the passing game, and the coaching staff is excited about what that could bring.

“I think Tip will play his best football that he’s played to this point this year. I’m very confident in that,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “His give-a-care factor is so strong. He’s so vested in this team. He’s obviously super mature and is kind of a different breed in that regard. I think he’s so driven that I don’t think he’s not going to play his best football because that’s what he’s set his mind on doing.”