CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football punctuates spring practice with its spring game on at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved back due to forecasted inclement weather. Any tickets for Thursday will be valid on Friday and admission will be free.

Coach Bret Bielema and his staff will have another opportunity to see their team in a scrimmage, while fans will get a first look at some new pieces.

Here are four things to watch in this week’s spring game:

How will the QB reps be shared?

Transfer Luke Altmyer is the favorite after transferring from Mississippi, but Ball State transfer John Paddock and redshirt freshman Donovan Leary have also gotten opportunities with the first team. Illinois has yet to name a starter.

Altmyer played in eight games primarily as a backup at Mississippi, and will get an opportunity Friday and in fall camp to put some distance between him and the others to win the starting job. Paddock was the starter last season at Ball State and moved up to the Power Five to be part of the quarterback competition.

Leary spent most of the time on the scout team last season as a true freshman, but has been put more into the mix this season.

Illini fans will get their first look at Altmyer and Paddock while Leary will be in a different role with a full season under his belt. How the first team reps are split could give a glimpse of how the quarterback competition is progressing.

Who plays at safety and where?

Illinois lost all three of its safeties — the slot corner position is also under that umbrella — with the departures of Sydney Brown, Kendall Smith and Quan Martin.

Matthew Bailey, one of the likely replacements, is out this spring with a foot injury, but the staff has been mixing and matching options at free safety, strong safety and slot corner in the defensive backfield to find more replacements.

Xavier Scott, Louisville transfer Nicario Harper, Prince Green and Kionte Curry were among a group the Illini have been working through at different positions to find the best fit. The spring game will be another chance to see where players have been positioned and who has earned snaps at those spots.

Who gets the first opportunities at running back?

Illinois will take another step in filling the shoes of former Heisman candidate running back Chase Brown. Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. have each hinted at using more of a committee approach, meaning that the Illini will use two or three backs more evenly rather than relying mostly on one.

Returners Josh McCray and Reggie Love both will have a chance to earn bigger roles after being Brown’s backups in the past two seasons. Younger backs Jordan Anderson, Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin will also get an opportunity to round out the rotation.

The end of spring and fall camp will give a good look into who will get the biggest share, and who will be a part of the team’s running back committee when it kicks off the season in September.

How does the right side of the offensive line perform?

Illinois returns its starting left tackle and guard in Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams. For most of camp they’ve made a concerted effort to keep them in those same spots.

That means that the rest of the line has gone through some changes with the losses of Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom. Last year’s starting right guard Zy Crisler has also been out injured this spring.

Returnee Jordyn Slaughter has gotten more opportunities after being the line’s “sixth man” last season. Redshirt sophomore center Josh Kreutz and Josh Gesky have played with the first team. They’ll likely get to start in a game-like setting.

It’ll also be an audition for those when Crisler comes back, along with the addition of junior college transfer Dez’Mond Schuester. The Illini could also look for a lineman in the second transfer portal window, but first will get a chance to see what the unit looks like as currently constructed.