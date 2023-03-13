CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the Big Dance in a different fashion than it has the previous two years.

In both of those instances, the Illini were favorites to get to the second weekend coming fresh off either a Big Ten regular season or tournament title.

This time, the Illini entered as an underdog, without a big celebration. As a No. 9 seed in the West Region set to play No. 8 seed Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Illinois will have its work cut out to make the second weekend for the first time since 2005.

“There’s nothing to lose, so you need to go have fun and you’ve got to play hard,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “There’s no pressure on us. We just need to let our hair down, so to speak, and go play like we’re capable.”

With a roster that featured nine new players, and lost a pair over the course of the season, Illinois made its third straight tournament. That’s an accomplishment for a program that lost all five of its starters and 83.7% of its minutes from last season.

“We’re blessed and very fortunate,” Underwood said. “My hats off to our players for a job well done. Selection Sunday to me is one of the greatest days of the year. I still remember as a kid writing all the names down before computers. There’s a sense of anxiety to hear your name called. It’s a day that personally I never take for granted. I hope none of our players do.”

Illinois still has experienced players to help lead the roster. Matthew Mayer has won a national title with Baylor, Terrence Shannon Jr. was a part of a couple deep runs with Texas Tech. Coleman Hawkins had the game-winning block in the Illini’s NCAA Tournament win last year.

“I just learned that everything counts, down to every minute detail. Anything can matter,” Hawkins said. “It’s always just a different outcome than everyone always expects. There’s so many different outcomes. You just got to go out, play hard, play as hard as you can and just be the best version of yourself that night and just focus on that game and not get ahead of yourselves.”

Those players will help lead the way for a younger group that already has a chip on its shoulder.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot to prove," Shannon said. "Even when we got our name called, I think [former Villanova coach and CBS analyst] Jay Wright said he had Arkansas over us. So that’s just already a chip we got on our shoulder, just proving to people we belong here.”

In what has been an up and down season without hardware, Illinois has an opportunity to put a stamp on this season in March. It does have a couple of wins over top teams in nonconference games against UCLA and Texas.

"When you don't win the Big Ten title, I mean, what are teams remembered of?" Underwood said. "I mean, is there anybody talking about North Carolina's season last year, until what? They played in the championship game as an eight seed. I think that's what the NCAA affords you is that opportunity.

"We didn't win a Big Ten championship. It's a season of growth, it's a season of opportunity, it's a season of speed bumps, it's good things, bad things, and yet, there was a lot more good because we're in this thing."

Underwood referenced the unpredictability of the tournament, where he’s been on each side. He pulled off upsets as the coach of Stephen F. Austin when they were a 14-seed and a 12-seed. He’s been coaching top seeds as the Illini’s coach the past two years, and understands the unpredictability of the whole deal. For a surprise run to the second weekend, Illinois will likely need some.

“I don’t take anything for granted,” Underwood said. “I’ve been a 14 and beat a 3. I’ve been a 12 and beat 5. I’ve been a 1 and lost to an 8 or 9. The tournament is what it is. There’s no easy path to anything. A 16 has beat a 1. If you think there’s an easy path to anything, that’s foolish thinking.”

Underwood and Illinois will be back to being an underdog this time around, where they’ll see how far they can go.

“I didn’t think anything was going to be easy with nine new guys. We’re just going to let our hair down and go,” Underwood said. “We’re in the NCAA Tournament. We’re a very good basketball team. We’ve proven we can beat anybody. Let’s bank on that, and let’s go show up.”

PHOTOS: Illinois loses to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball