Thad Ward returns to Illinois as running backs coach

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois put the finishing touches on its coaching staff when it announced the hire of running backs coach Thad Ward on Monday.

Ward held the same position under Lovie Smith at Illinois from 2016-18. Ward was previously the wide receivers coach at Kansas State in 2022 and was the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator at Temple from 2019-21.

"We are very excited to bring Thad and his family back here to Illinois," Bret Bielema said in a release. "Getting to know him and his journey to where he is today is a huge part of why he will be great in our running back room and with our entire offensive staff. Throughout his career, Thad has shown the ability to take his players to the highest levels of success while building relationships on and off the field."

Ward coached at Northern Illinois from 2013-15 as the wide receivers coach, and was the position coach for three future NFL players during that time in Tommylee Lewis, Kenny Golladay and Da’Ron Brown.

He replaced Cory Patterson as the running backs coach at Illinois after Patterson was hired as the wide receivers coach and associate head coach at Purdue under Ryan Walters.

"My family and I are extremely excited to join the #famILLy," Ward said in a release. "I would like to thank Coach Bielema once more for this amazing opportunity to assist the staff and raise the bar of the program. I can't wait to get started!"

