CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get its leading scorer back last season, after Terrence Shannon Jr. announced Wednesday he’d return for his final season of eligibility and withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Shannon was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season and averaged a career-high 17.2 points last season. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Shannon was an NBA combine invite along with teammate Coleman Hawkins. Shannon’s return gives Illinois leadership stability and a returner who played a significant starting role, two things the Illini didn’t have at this time last year.

Illinois will rely on Shannon as a key cog in its offense for another season. He’ll be a favorite to be an All-Big Ten pick again this year and a possible All-American candidate.

He’ll also have a chance to improve his draft stock. He was mocked as a second round pick for most of the draft process and with an improved season could increase that standing.

