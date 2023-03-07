CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. came to Illinois as a transfer in part to play a bigger role at his home-state school.

He took full advantage of the opportunity after entering the portal, putting together the best season of his college career. He was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches on Tuesday, and was one of the biggest reasons why the Illini won 20 games for a fourth consecutive season.

Shannon has career highs in points (17.1 per game), rebounds and assists as the focal point of the Illinois offense after being part of a rotation at Texas Tech that made deep tournament runs.

“This is everything that I wanted it to be,” Shannon said before the team’s game against Michigan. “We’re a successful team. I have great teammates, great coaches. We might have lost some but I don’t regret anything — just made the best of my situation and there was no looking back.”

In a season that’s had its ups and downs, Shannon has been the most consistent player. He’s been in double figures in 26 of the 29 games he’s played this season.

“This is the most consistent that I’ve ever been in my college career, whether that’s class, treatment, on the court, film,” Shannon said. “It’s been great. I love this situation that I’m in and I put myself in.”

After the team’s blowout loss to Missouri in non-conference play, the Illini looked to be spiraling. A couple weeks before that loss, Shannon was called out by coach Brad Underwood after a loss to Penn State. Those both occurred during a stretch where they lost four or five to Power Five teams and were 0-3 in the conference.

Shannon took accountability during that period, and was one of the biggest voices in that turnaround. After the loss to Northwestern in early January, Shannon guaranteed a win in the upcoming game over Wisconsin. His 24 points helped start a run of seven wins in eight games that helped get the Illini’s season back on track.

Then the next time Illinois played the Wildcats, Shannon led an 18-point second-half comeback in his return from a concussion.

After being with other veterans at Texas Tech, Shannon became one of the leading voices with Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer on a team that lost almost all of its returning production from the previous season.

"He's meant so much, man," Ty Rodgers said on Shannon. "I don't think words can fully explain. He's been probably the best big brother I could have. Just since the day he stepped here. He's taught me so much more. He's been through it."

Rodgers has been making his own surge recently, and for a young roster Shannon became an example.

"I see him coming in here, in the off-season, coming in at 4:30 in the morning, getting work in, working out three to four times a day.” Rodgers said. “It's just helped me so much. It's motivated me to just get back into the gym. Just work hard."

That turned into Shannon being the Illini’s go-to guy and succeeding in that role. He’s been crucial in the team’s biggest wins, like his overtime scoring run to snatch a home win over Michigan on Thursday or his overtime takeover in a win over Texas in New York in non-conference play.

He was the Illini’s star from the jump, with his best performance coming in the team’s resume-topping win over UCLA in November in Las Vegas where he had 29 points.

"Terrence from day one, his work ethic, his attention to detail, his commitment," Brad Underwood said. "Go back to the UCLA game, he was the best player in the country that night."

Those performances mean Shannon is slated as an early second round pick in the Athletic’s latest mock draft and is in the early- to mid-second round range on most mock drafts. Shannon tested at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine and will likely be invited again.

He participated in Senior Night on Thursday against Michigan, but does have one year of eligibility remaining after this season. It’s unclear whether he will pursue a professional career or return to Illinois.

"We want to provide every opportunity for him to do his due diligence," Underwood said. "And part of that is he has been in school for four years. He's got the extra year. He goes through that process, which he should, he needs to look at it and if it's the right information, great. If it's not the right information you know, I would like to think he'll be a first team All-American preseason next year."

None of that is on Shannon’s mind with the Illini’s postseason on the horizon.

"I honestly haven't been thinking about that," Shannon said. "I've just been trying to focus on winning a national championship and winning with my team."

