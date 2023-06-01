CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get its leading scorer and leader in minutes played from last season back, with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins announcing they're returning for their final seasons of eligibility and withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

Shannon was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season and averaged a career-high 17.2 points. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Hawkins played 32.5 minutes per game and averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season. He played as a stretch-five and a four, and gives Illinois versatility in its frontcourt — he had a triple-double in the team’s win over Syracuse. He facilitated a large portion of the Illini’s offense due to its lack of consistent point guard play.

Shannon and Hawkins were NBA combine invites. Shannon’s return gives Illinois leadership stability and a returner who played a significant starting role, two things the Illini didn’t have at this time last year.

Illinois will rely on Shannon as a key cog in its offense for another season. He’ll be a favorite to be an All-Big Ten pick again this year and a possible All-American candidate.

He’ll also have a chance to improve his draft stock. He was mocked as a second round pick for most of the draft process and with an improved season could increase that standing.

After Illinois lost all of its starters before the 2022-23 season, it will now return two of its biggest stars next season. Illinois returned 16% of its minutes last season; it will return 59% this season.

At guard, Illinois currently has Sencire Harris, Justin Harmon, Niccolo Moretti and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, and is looking for another guard in the transfer portal.

Illinois' wings are Marcus Domask, Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers, Quincy Guerrier and Shannon. Bigs are Dain Dainja, Amani Hansberry and Hawkins.

In the transfer portal, RJ Melendez, Jayden Epps, Skyy Clark and Brandon Lieb have left. Matthew Mayer will also be gone from last year's team.

PHOTOS: Illinois' Coleman Hawkins NCAA Chattanooga Illinois Basketball Illinois Michigan Basketball Illinois Michigan Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Illinois Rutgers Basketball Michigan St Illinois Basketball Michigan St Illinois Basketball Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.11 Maryland Illinois Basketball Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Missouri Illinois Basketball Missouri Illinois Basketball Missouri Illinois Braggin' Rights game Rutgers Illinois Basketball Rutgers Illinois Basketball Arkansas St Illinois Basketball Omar Payne and Coleman Hawkins -- Illinois Illinois'Brad Underwood talks about freshman Coleman Hawkins Coleman Hawkins 1 012021.JPG Coleman Hawkins 2 012021.JPG Illinois Baylor Basketball Coleman Hawkins Coleman Hawkins media availability Hawkins_Coleman.jpg High School Basketball: JUN 02 Pangos All-American Camp Hawkins

PHOTOS: Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. UMKC Illinois Basketball Watch now: Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. break down win over Eastern Illinois 110822-dec-spt-basketball-gallery_02.JPG Terrence Shannon Watch now: Brad Underwood talks Terrence Shannon Jr. signing APTOPIX NCAA Texas Tech Duke Basketball Terrence Shannon Jr. APTOPIX Sam Houston St Texas Tech Basketball