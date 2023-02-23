CHAMPAIGN — In his first game back from concussion protocol, Terrence Shannon Jr. decided to put Illinois on his back.

Shannon Jr. scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime coming off the bench, and Illinois overcame an 18-point deficit to beat No. 21 Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday.

Illinois (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) ended the game on a 30-10 run after trailing by 16 with 11:11 left. Sencire Harris tied the game with 3:07 left on a layup and then Shannon had the Illini’s final five points.

Harris was a plus-10 in 24 minutes and had six points, including some key defense late on Wildcats (20-8, 11-6) star Boo Buie. Buie had 35 points, with three in the final 12:01.

Matthew Mayer had all 14 of his points in the second half, including a pair of free throws to give Illinois its first lead with 2:36 left.

Northwestern took a 37-19 lead at halftime thanks to 22 first-half points from Buie and the Illini shooting 0-for-11 from 3 and 34.6% from the field to start.

Illinois also had 10 turnovers in the first period, which saw them go on scoring droughts of 3:52 and 3:17.

One of those was ended by a poster slam from Harris with 5:49 left in the first. He got loose on a fast break and threw down a dunk with a Northwestern defender jumping with him. That let out a roar from the State Farm Center crowd.

Ty Rodgers was one of the bench players who Illinois sent out to start the second half, along with Shannon. Rodgers had eight rebounds and six points in 29 minutes. Rodgers' biggest board was beating two Northwestern defenders for a missed Shannon free throw that set up a Mayer 3 with 7:19 left.

Illinois was plus-nine in his minutes and plus-23 in Shannon’s 29 minutes.

Next, Illinois travels to play Ohio State on the road at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

