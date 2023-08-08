When Terrence Shannon Jr. went through his NBA workouts in the spring and thought about his decision to declare for the draft, he wanted to make sure to be patient.

Patience is part of what helped him rise to that point to begin with. He kept working until he had a growth spurt to become a Division I prospect, and then took time to hone his game during a prep season at IMG Academy before he went to college.

Since then he became an All-Big 12 player at Texas Tech and an All-Big Ten player at Illinois, and he decided to keep that patience and spend his final year with the Illini before he gets his shot at the NBA in the 2024 NBA Draft.

"Everybody got to run our race," Shannon said. "If you don't feel like it's the right time, you don't gotta rush it. Anybody would love to be in my shoes or my teammates shoes, so just enjoy the time you got to play basketball."

Shannon said he got a lot of good feedback, and built his offseason around some of the things teams said he needed. That was mainly using his right hand more and continuing to show more consistency as a shooter.

"It was good," Shannon said. "I love constructive criticism. I'm always trying to get better and better myself for my team and myself. And that's what I've been working on all summer. Did a whole month straight doing all right hand."

Shannon led the Illini in scoring with a career-high 17.2 points per game and had highs that included a 29-point outburst against UCLA and a late takeover in an overtime win over Michigan.

That is the version that him and Illinois wants to channel more consistently to take a step forward in his final season.

“I think that’s one of the things we’re trying to work with as a coach is make sure he’s assertive,” Underwood said. “He’s not just a first-team All-League guy, he might be a first-team All-American. He’s what they look like. He’s going to be one of those guys and we need him to be consistent and assertive all the time and not just in segments of the game. We need him to be a dominant rebounder. We need him to be a dominant defender. I think he’s one of the best two-way guys in the country in terms of offense and defense and what we can do.”

Ty Rodgers feeling more comfortable in point guard role

After being in the starting lineup for the team’s opener in its international tour and working at point guard in practice, Ty Rodgers is getting a clear shot at point guard minutes for next season.

It’s something he did as a facilitator in high school and he got some minutes there last season.

"I love it, I get all my teammates involved," Rodgers said. "I think I'm a good facilitator, so and I feel like it comes easy to me."

Rodgers is one of the solutions to running an Illini offense that had its ups and downs last season dur to, in part due to many players shifting through the point guard role and around the floor after injuries and departures.

Rodgers played three to four different positions last year, but looks to have found a permanent home. Illinois also has seemed to fit their transfers and additions into a cohesive roster so far this offseason.

"I think everybody has a role," Rodgers said. "And nobody's really moving around too much. You know, Coleman will move around a couple of spots, but besides that, everybody has a role, and then everybody's gonna try to play that role to a T, so I think that's one of the biggest differences and I'm excited."