Terrell Jennings' perseverance puts him in mix at cornerback for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — When Terrell Jennings got on Illinois’ campus, he got right to work.

Jennings, a transfer corner from Division II Minnesota State, had been itching to get into the weeds of the new system under defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.

Henry and Jennings would spend hours watching film and learning the intricacies of the scheme. That work allowed Jennings, who came into camp seemingly behind other more experienced corners like Devon Witherspoon and Taz Nicholson, to catch up to speed in record time.

“He’s probably one of the smartest, if not the smartest player I’ve been around,” Henry said. “I had a chance when I was in college to be around Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson picked up the whole offensive playbook in like a month. I would say Terrell picked up our defensive playbook in about a week-and-a-half. … I would probably venture to say now in my room in terms of knowing the defense, he probably knows it just from a mental aspect better than anybody in the room. He is that smart.”

That was a good mix for a staff who impressed Jennings with their football IQs. Jennings said he even got into some film during his recruiting visit to Illinois before really diving in once he joined the team.

"I'm just a football guy," Jennings said. "I try to keep a simple life so (I'm) always connected with them — stopping with them and watching clips and getting me up to speed ... it's been a match made in heaven."

It has been a long road for Jennings to get to Champaign. He originally planned on playing rugby at Oklahoma, but instead decided to play college football. His first stop was Santa Barbara City College before going to North Dakota and then Minnesota State.

It was a tough road that didn’t always have that light of Power Five football at the end of the tunnel. He had a coaching staff change and then injuries shake up his time in North Dakota after his junior college stop that started because of a leap of faith at the last moment.

He was ready for a breakout season at Minnesota State before the COVID pandemic canceled his 2020 season.

Jennings had the perseverance to go through multiple stops to get to the highest level of college football after he finally had that breakout in 2021.

"The easiest thing to do would have been to pack it up, or maybe not do this or get down on myself," Jennings said. "But a lot of times in life, the easy choice isn't the right one. It might give you immediate relief, or immediate comfort, but in the long run, a lot of times it's going to be a lot more negative than is good.

"So I try to just keep that in mind. And just when you're in the eye of the storm, a lot of times it doesn't make sense until it passes. And then you see the reasoning for why you go through what you went through.

"The biggest thing I've learned is just that your dream, your goal, whatever it might be doesn't end or isn't over until you decide that it is.”

Jennings has decided to keep going into his final season, and because of his ability to get up to speed quickly he’ll be in the mix for playing time with Nicholson, Tyler Strain and 6-foot-3 freshman Tyson Rooks playing opposite Witherspoon. Henry said he envisions playing four corners for significant snaps next season.

That means an important role is on the way for Jennings, whose addition has heightened that competition in fall camp.

“I think any time you bring in somebody from the outside being a transfer like Terrell who has ability, who’s just not a guy, I think that raises everybody’s level of play,” Henry said. “From those guys, like Taz and Spoon, their level of play has risen because Terrell is pushing them. The young guys are pushing them as well. I’m really, really excited about this group of young men that we have because I think they have the chance to be elite.”

No matter what happens on the field for Jennings this season, Henry has an idea of what his distant future could look like.

“If football doesn’t work out for him,” Henry said. “We had the conversation, I was like, ‘Dude, you should be a coach.’ He’s smart. He’s a bright young man.”