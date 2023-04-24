CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wrapped up spring practice this weekend after its final practice following an open scrimmage on Friday.

Luke Altmyer staked his claim as a clear favorite for the starting quarterback job while Reggie Love and Josh McCray were the two backs furthest in line to lead a committee to replace Chase Brown.

The offense also looked smoother, though it did operate against reserves on Friday, in its second spring under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Here are four takeaways from spring practices.

Kreutz, Gesky emerging on offensive line

Redshirt sophomores Josh Kreutz and Josh Gesky were with the starters on Friday, and both will be factors on the offensive line this season.

Kreutz was the backup last season at center after Alex Pihlstrom transitioned to center for the first time and became an All-Big Ten player. He got a chance to lock down the position in the spring.

Gesky played at right tackle, and could find himself as a starter if Zy Crisler goes back to his right guard role when he returns from injury.

How many snaps they play and what that role ends up being largely depends on who Illinois brings in or where Crisler ends up playing when he returns from injury in the fall, but if the season started today each would almost certainly be starters.

Continuity at receiver should help

Illinois' three veteran receivers each made plays in the scrimmage, with Pat Bryant and Casey Washington each scoring.

All three have referenced feeling more confident and comfortable in the second year of the offense under Lunney.

“I feel like this year I know the offense,” junior receiver Isaiah Williams said. “Now, it’s kind of about me putting my own swagger on stuff. I know what we have. I know what the quarterback is looking for. Now I can find more creative ways to get open.”

Younger receivers Hank Beatty and Kenari Wilcher each made plays with the starters as well, and gave the Illini some other options to work with. Wilcher particularly impressed in his first spring as an early enrollee.

Other reinforcements should follow. Incoming freshmen Malik Elzy and Collin Dixon were in attendance at the spring game, and could each battle for snaps when they join the team in the fall.

A lot of the passing game will be determined by how Luke Altmyer or the winner of the quarterback competition performs, but that signal-caller will have a more experienced and upgraded stable of pass catchers.

Secondary starting to take shape

Illinois had 15 practices to fill the three departures of its secondary over the past month. It missed Matthew Bailey, but will have him back in the fall after he finishes recovering from a foot injury.

The defensive staff used that time to move some players around and find their best positions, and it looked like some players had been placed by the end of the spring.

Tyler Strain and Xavier Scott — both played late last season and in the ReliaQuest bowl — were starters on Friday at cornerback and slot corner/nickel.

TJ Griffin started at deep safety while Nicario Harper played strong safety. Bailey will be in that mix, as could junior college transfer corner Kaleb Patterson. Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he liked what the group put together by the end of the spring.

"I'm excited," Bielema said. "(Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry) has been great. (Defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus) has been a great addition in the back end with us. That room has been a lot of moving pieces, but I'm excited where they're at."

Transfer window will have impact

Bielema said Illinois currently has three scholarships to work with this summer. That number would increase if players enter the transfer portal after spring practice, which is a common occurrence at most FBS schools.

​​"I'm not oblivious here over the next three or four days I'm sure I could get some some things thrown at me within our own team," Bielema said. "I understand. You know, it's part of the process that we're in in college football. ... I'll meet literally with every player on the roster. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So I'll kind of handle it day by day, but we'll have a couple more that were in the mix of trying to secure now."

Illinois could go after more experience or depth at a couple of positions, particularly secondary or the offensive line, where they lack some experience. Defensive line, where Illinois has experience but lacks proven depth, could be in line for an addition as well.

The Illini had transfer defensive lineman Trill Carter on a visit, but he eventually committed to Texas. Illinois could look for depth to replace him or at the offensive line, where they planned to add ECU transfer center Avery Jones before he flipped to Auburn.

