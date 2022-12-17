Sydney Brown will not play in Reliaquest Bowl for Illinois

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois' Sydney Brown catches an interception during their game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Oct. 29. Brown announced he would forgo the ReliaQuest Bowl on Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois safety Sydney Brown will not play in the Reliaquest Bowl for Illinois, he announced on Saturday.

"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to forgo the upcoming bowl game to start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft," Brown said in a tweet.

Brown had 60 tackles, six interceptions, seven passes defended and one forced fumble as a senior for the Illini. He also had two defensive scores in the season finale against Northwestern and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. 

Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) plays Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

