Sydney Brown leads Illinois defense in win over Nebraska

LINCOLN — When Sydney Brown got to campus at Illinois, he said he had a little bit of a learning curve.

Him and his brother Chase’s football roots were in Canada and they entered the collegiate ranks after only a few high school seasons in Florida.

"Even when I got here I probably knew nothing," Brown said. "I literally didn't know how to play Cover One when I got here as a freshman."

Any naivety from the Brown of those days has been long gone. Saturday was another performance of that version being replaced by a player whose football IQ and ability have made him the lynchpin of the Illinois defense for nearly his whole collegiate career. He’s had 46 career starts through the middle of his fifth season.

His latest start was one of his best. He had a pair of interceptions, the first Illinois player to do that since he did it himself in 2019 against Michigan State, and had a team-high six tackles. That gave the Illini a 26-9 win over Nebraska.

That performance Saturday earned him some high praise from his head coach.

“Syd, man, what he brings to our defense, his tenacity, his power,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “When I talk to NFL scouts, I had a player in my past at Iowa, Bob Sanders. Bob had a unique ability to generate a lot of power in a short amount of space. That's what Syd does. Syd can make a lot of power in tight windows. He can play the high ball, I’ve put him in more special teams, he’s very opportunistic.”

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had Brown watch film on Sanders, a former All-American and NFL veteran. He wasn’t someone Brown was familiar with, but his physical style of play as a safety was one that he enjoyed.

As the Illini Brown makes a lot of plays either in the box or in run support, his first interception was the game’s momentum swinger.

Down 9-6 in the second, Illinois had just given up a big play to Nebraska, one where Huskers tight end Travis Vokolek evaded Brown on a long score, and the Illini offense went three-and-out.

They could have been on the ropes on the road, but instead Brown was in the right place at the right time to grab a fluttering pass from a pressured Casey Thompson. Brown returned the ball all the way back to the 11-yard line, nearing a pick-six.

“I was trying,” Brown said. “I gave it everything I’ve got. I even put the high step in there trying to show you some Chase Brown in me. I was in the perfect spot to pick off the ball.”

Chase scored two plays later, and the Illini led the rest of the way and scored the game’s final 20 points.

That run included another play where Brown read the eyes of Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy. That meant another pick that stopped a Cornhuskers drive in opponent territory.

Those heads up plays were an example of what Brown, an All-Big Ten third teamer in 2019 and honorable mention selection in 2021, has been doing the past couple of seasons.

That improvement has also gone into overdrive since the introduction of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters last season. After being thrown into the fire early in his career, Brown has continued to take steps forward.

“It came with a lot of mistakes early on in my career and a lot of experience along the way," Brown said. "I think the best thing for me, I look back early in my career and I look at the mistakes I’ve made. It turned me into the player I am today. (Walters) came in and all he did was feed me confidence and turn me into the player I am now. Without the defense that (Walters) has brought here and what he’s been able to teach me the last year and a half, look how far I’ve come as a player and how much my game changed.”

Long gone is the player who entered Champaign with a lot to learn and a couple of lumps to take. Now him and Chase, who had 149 yards rushing to keep his spot as the leading rusher in FBS, have become two of the stars of the Illini’s resurgence.

"We've come a long way since my freshman year, that's for damn sure," Brown said.